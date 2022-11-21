Read full article on original website
Police: Fatal shooting, crash on EB I-94 at 12 Mile the result of family dispute
Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality.
2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Augusta Township (Augusta Township, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported in Augusta Township. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Willow Road in Washtenaw County at around 3:23 p.m.
Head-on car collision claims 2 lives in Plymouth
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
Rochester Hills couple found dead after batteries removed from carbon monoxide detector
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the deaths of two people in their Rochester Hills home is a tragedy that could have been prevented.
The Oakland Press
Fatal drunk driving case in Novi advances to circuit court
The case against a Plymouth man facing charges as the driver in a fatal drunk driving crash last month in Novi has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Donovan Lycette, 24, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, punishable by up to 15 years in...
The Oakland Press
Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court
A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
fox2detroit.com
Recent deaths from Carbon Monoxide renew calls for safety checks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a story we tell every year – and again, the silent killer strikes. "It's silent, you can't smell it, you can't see it," said Chief James Harris, Detroit Fire Department. "That's why its do important to get that carbon monoxide detector." Last week,...
fox2detroit.com
Woman sentenced for role in kidnapping of teen at Ferndale gas station
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday for her role in the kidnapping of a Ferndale girl a year ago. The aiding and abetting kidnapping charge against Jessica Quick was dropped after she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Porter Burks death: Detroit officers won't be charged in shooting of man having mental health crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - No charges will be filed against Detroit Police Officers in the shooting death of Porter Burks, the 20-year-old man who was shot more than a dozen times in early October. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has been reviewing the circumstances of what led to the shooting...
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Active police situation in Eastpointe, officials telling public to avoid the area
Police in Eastpointe are asking the public to avoid a neighborhood near Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road Tuesday night as there is a heavy police presence for an investigation.
fox2detroit.com
Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
Father, 1-year-old son found in running vehicle died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Detroit police say
A father and his 1-year-old child died Monday afternoon after police say after they sustained carbon monoxide poisoning from being in a running vehicle with the garage door closed.
Father, son found dead in Detroit after possible carbon monoxide poisoning
Up to 50 year sentence for Macomb County woman convicted of starving infant son to death
A Macomb County woman has been sentenced to 27 and a half to 50 years in prison for the death of her baby boy. Shantavia Hayden, 29, of Warren has been tried and convicted of the second-degree murder of her son who was starved to death.
fox2detroit.com
Man accidentally shoots self with unholstered pistol while driving on I-94
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while driving on I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport on Tuesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the 43-year-old Grosse Isle man had a pistol in his waistband without a holster when he shifted it, and it fired around 5:30 a.m. The man has a concealed pistol license, police said.
