Rochester Hills, MI

The Flint Journal

2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash

PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

fox2detroit.com

Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Fatal drunk driving case in Novi advances to circuit court

The case against a Plymouth man facing charges as the driver in a fatal drunk driving crash last month in Novi has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Donovan Lycette, 24, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, punishable by up to 15 years in...
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Man caught on camera abusing child enters plea in Pontiac court

A Flint man charged with child abuse after a video emerged on social media reportedly showing him striking a little boy in the face has pleaded guilty. John Wesley Hanley III, 25, entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Nov. 22 before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker. Sentencing information for Hanley wasn’t immediately available, but in Michigan the crime calls for up to a year in jail for a first offense. Penalties are enhanced for repeat offenders.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Recent deaths from Carbon Monoxide renew calls for safety checks

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a story we tell every year – and again, the silent killer strikes. "It's silent, you can't smell it, you can't see it," said Chief James Harris, Detroit Fire Department. "That's why its do important to get that carbon monoxide detector." Last week,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sentenced for role in kidnapping of teen at Ferndale gas station

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to probation Tuesday for her role in the kidnapping of a Ferndale girl a year ago. The aiding and abetting kidnapping charge against Jessica Quick was dropped after she pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
EASTPOINTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Father, son found dead in Detroit after possible carbon monoxide poisoning

(CBS DETROIT) - A father and son were found dead in Detroit on Monday after suffering from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.According to the Detroit Police Department, a father in his early 20s and his one-year-old son were found in a running vehicle inside a garage at a home on Mercier and Martin Street on the city's southwest side. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his son was taken to a local hospital and later died. The official causes of death are unknown and pending autopsies. 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accidentally shoots self with unholstered pistol while driving on I-94

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while driving on I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport on Tuesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the 43-year-old Grosse Isle man had a pistol in his waistband without a holster when he shifted it, and it fired around 5:30 a.m. The man has a concealed pistol license, police said.
DETROIT, MI

