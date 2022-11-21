ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley County, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

Winter Wonderland Christmas Essay Contest Finalists Announced

The winners will be announced Sunday during the Christmas Tree Lighting at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Mayor Kelly Mollaun visited Central Elementary School today to meet with the 3rd, 4th and 5th grade finalists in the Winter Wonderland Christmas Essay Contest. The Christmas Essay topic asked students "How do you share the Christmas Spirit with others?" Having read all 300+ Christmas Essays, Mayor Mollaun stated overall the essays submitted this year were very positive and quite enjoyable to read.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Aurora

Five businesses will hold ribbon cutting ceremonies on Saturday. (Aurora, Ind.) – Small Business Saturday takes place this weekend in downtown Aurora. Five businesses will host ribbon cutting ceremonies. They are:. 11:00 AM: Aurora High School Museum (New Location), 326 Second Street. 11:30 AM: Crystals & Beyond, 431 Second...
AURORA, IN
ripleynews.com

Becoming a forever family – Mother, son celebrate adoption

In June of 2021 Kristy Taylor & Rayson’s life changed to their forever dream before they even knew it. Kristy researched foster care after losing her son Noah Matthew. Kristy turned 50 in March 2020 and Noah would have been turning 18 and graduating. That’s when she decided to take part in being a foster care parent. She told Versailles Republican, “I was unsure if I was ready for this after losing my own but wanted to make a difference in the kids lives that needed help in the system. When she started foster care, she had a few other children. Those children were able to be reunited with their families. Then on June 14, 2021, Rayson was placed in her care. After he was placed and many attempts to try and reunite him with his family, they knew that they had to do something for this little boy.
VERSAILLES, IN
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Road Project Scheduled for U.S. 50 in Dearborn County

The project will require single lane closures. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – INDOT Southeast has announced a two-week project on U.S. 50. Starting as early as today, motorists should watch for crews along U.S. 50 between State Road 101 and Aurora. Single lane closures will be in place for minor...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

North High School drama teacher arrested for child solicitation

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Columbus North High School drama teacher John Johnson was arrested by Jennings County deputies on charges of Level 4 felony child solicitation and Level 6 felony disseminating harmful material to a minor after law enforcement learned he was having inappropriate conversations with a 14-year old boy. During that conversation, authorities say, Johnson, 52, arranged to meet with the minor for the purpose of having a sexual relationship.
COLUMBUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Driver dies after train strikes her car in Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
COLUMBUS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

JCD's Hughes, Milan's Knueven Earn ORVC Weekly Honors

The ORVC Report for Nov. 14-19 was released Tuesday. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Student-athletes from Jac-Cen-Del and Milan highlight the latest weekly honorees from the Ohio River Valley Conference. The ORVC Report for November 14-19 was released on Tuesday. Jac-Cen-Del’s Reagan Hughes is the ORVC Girls Basketball Player of the...
MILAN, IN
Fox 59

DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County

The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

VIDEO: High-speed chase sends van flying through southern Indiana convenience store

MADISON, Ind. — Surveillance video shows the shocking end to a high speed chase in southern Indiana, when a van crashed through a convenience store. Small business owner, Marcos Vasquez, was working behind the counter when it happened on Sunday at the El Camino on Lanier Drive in Madison. He walked away without a scratch, but the van left a gaping hole in the building.
MADISON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Scott County hunter dies after falling from tree stand

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scottsburg man is dead after he fell from a tree stand while hunting Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. He fell from the tree and a fellow hunter found him.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN

