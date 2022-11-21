In June of 2021 Kristy Taylor & Rayson’s life changed to their forever dream before they even knew it. Kristy researched foster care after losing her son Noah Matthew. Kristy turned 50 in March 2020 and Noah would have been turning 18 and graduating. That’s when she decided to take part in being a foster care parent. She told Versailles Republican, “I was unsure if I was ready for this after losing my own but wanted to make a difference in the kids lives that needed help in the system. When she started foster care, she had a few other children. Those children were able to be reunited with their families. Then on June 14, 2021, Rayson was placed in her care. After he was placed and many attempts to try and reunite him with his family, they knew that they had to do something for this little boy.

VERSAILLES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO