Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Downtown Wood River Christmas is Saturday
The City of Wood River will celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ this weekend while simultaneously kicking off the beginning of the Christmas season. Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of shopping small, eating local and supporting the community. The Downtown Wood River Christmas event will be Saturday from 11am-3:30pm.
wgel.com
Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland At The DeMoulin Museum
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer will be in the spotlight at the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville Saturday evening. The museum and grounds will be adorned with decorations inspired by the 1964 animated version of Rudolph’s story. Museum Curator John Goldsmith said the museum team is excited to participate in the...
wgel.com
Santa Ready To Visit Kids In Greenville
The Bond County Secret Santa Society is making sure county children have the chance to meet Santa this holiday season. The society’s Santa Shack is on the north side of the courthouse lawn in downtown Greenville. His first appearance is Friday, November 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Santa...
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Christmas events coming to Macoupin County
After Thanksgiving has passed, it is the start of the Christmas season. The towns of Macoupin County celebrate in their own way with many events coming up in the next several weeks. Bunker Hill. Bunker Hill is lighting their Christmas Tree on Sun. Nov. 27. The tree was placed in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two free Thanksgiving Day dinners planned in Centralia
There will be two free Thanksgiving Dinners served in Centralia this year. The Poplar Place at 323 North Poplar will host their 18th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 to two on Thursday. Your invited along with your family to join in person for a complimentary traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. Dine-In and Carry-Out will be available with no reservations. If you need delivery, Tuesday is the deadline to call the Poplar Place at (618) 532-1747. Calls will be accepted from one to five. 800 dinners were prepared last year, but they are anticipating 900 to attend this year. 40 turkeys and 20 hams are being prepared for the dinner. Volunteers join the Poplar Place staff in making the annual Thanksgiving Day meal possible.
wgel.com
Chamber Advises Businesses Of Scam Attempt
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is alerting member businesses to a scam attempt. If you are a business owner and you receive an email stating that you are the “Winner for the 2022 Best of Greenville Awards” you are advised not to respond. That email is not affiliated with the Greenville Chamber of Commerce or the City of Greenville.
okawvilletimes.com
House Fire in Venedy
A Venedy family’s home was lost in a fire Monday morning. The home belonging to Andy and Alicia Luecking was declared a total loss after firefighters from Okawville, Addieville, Nashville and St. Libory extinguished the blaze. Fire fighters were called to the older brick house with a frame addition...
wgel.com
Delmer D. Compton Sr.
Delmer D. Compton Sr., 88, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away, Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home. He was born January 27, 1934, to Leonard and Louise (nee Hemken) Compton in Walshville, IL. He married Wilma Pospischel on March 31, 1961, in Granite City, IL. Delmer worked for the Terminal...
advantagenews.com
Family recipes continue to impress
This restaurant in southern Madison County has been a staple around here for a long time, although its original location is closed now. While this might be the only spot left, it still holds onto those great traditions and the excellent fare we’ve all grown accustomed to through the years.
advantagenews.com
Fire closes Alton Hit N Run
A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
Here's what grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Even with all the planning and prep work that goes into Thanksgiving dinner, that day-of realization that you're missing an essential ingredient is all too common. Are you in need of a last-minute grocery run but aren't sure what's open on the holiday? We've got you...
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
edglentoday.com
New Management Could Re-Open Teen Center
When the Riverbender Community Center closed last May, John Hentrich and his board of directors had the end goal of finding an entity or individual who would re-open the center under new management. For more than 10 years, the center had served thousands of teens and provided programs and meeting space for people of all ages from toddlers to seniors. The center focused primarily on middle schoolers for whom the center was designed, to provide safe, fun recreation away from the lure of negative influences like alcohol, tobacco and drugs. While Hentrich and his board had run a very successful operation, they were ready for someone else to take the reins.
$665,900 jackpot for Tuesday’s Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing
Tonight is the night to be at Waterloo for the drawing for the Queen of Hearts jackpot, which is currently sitting at $665,900. There are only twenty cards remaining from which to draw.
feastmagazine.com
For over 25 years, Chef's Shoppe in Edwardsville has been a community staple
Edwardsville’s famous Chef's Shoppe began because someone needed a cookie cutter. Vicki Primrose was shopping for cookie cutters in 1997, and found to her dismay that there was no place in Edwardsville, Illinois, to buy one. The little shop Primrose launched immediately became a popular source for cooking and baking equipment – with a wide selection of cookie cutters, of course.
FOX2now.com
Elderly Illinois couple has waited 2 years for city to fix sinkhole problem
Robert Payne, 86, said he has been calling Belleville officials for nearly two years about a sinkhole issue caused by old, underground sewer pipes. The board of aldermen has appropriated money for a fix, but the work hasn’t been done and one sinkhole is roughly 3 feet deep. Elderly...
wgel.com
Paulette “Paula” Dean
Paulette “Paula” Dean, 79, of Highland, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 5, 1943, in Fayetteville, AR, to Paul and Minnie (nee Evans) Gosvener. Paula had a green cheek conure named Lala, who she adored. Aside from caring...
KMOV
Porch pirate prevention
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The busiest shopping season of the year is here, and many purchases will be made online. But the packages delivered to customers’ front doors are vulnerable to thieves on the prowl. Recently, a thief was caught on surveillance camera stealing $100 worth of wine...
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
Along the rivers, the Osage Orange, also known as hedge apple, bois d'arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood, flourishes.
feastmagazine.com
Heading to St. Louis malls this Black Friday? Here's where you should grab a bite to eat
The Galleria in Richmond Heights, Missouri, has something for everyone, from a Build-a-Bear Workshop to Eddie Bauer to Macy's. The Boulevard is an ideal counterpart, with a variety of dining experiences situated right across the street. Start your Black Friday by heading over to local coffee shop Deer Creek Coffee; try the signature waffle latte with maple spice and rich white chocolate, and grab a bagel or crepe if you're hungry. If you need a meal break around lunch or dinner, check out Maggiano's Little Italy, a Chicago-born Italian eatery known for its generous portions of pasta and other classic dishes. For something a little different, opt for Mezcaleria Las Chupacabras – the first mezcaleria of its kind in St. Louis – for Oaxacan cuisine and a craft cocktail menu.
Comments / 0