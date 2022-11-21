There will be two free Thanksgiving Dinners served in Centralia this year. The Poplar Place at 323 North Poplar will host their 18th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 to two on Thursday. Your invited along with your family to join in person for a complimentary traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. Dine-In and Carry-Out will be available with no reservations. If you need delivery, Tuesday is the deadline to call the Poplar Place at (618) 532-1747. Calls will be accepted from one to five. 800 dinners were prepared last year, but they are anticipating 900 to attend this year. 40 turkeys and 20 hams are being prepared for the dinner. Volunteers join the Poplar Place staff in making the annual Thanksgiving Day meal possible.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO