Asbury Park, NJ

thecoaster.net

The Giving Tree

This year’s artistic holiday sculpture in Asbury Park’s Convention Hall was unveiled this week. The design was brought to life by locally based artist known as Porkchop in collaboration with Asbury Park artist Bradley Hoffer.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Friendly’s Route 37 Toms River Location Shuts Its Doors

TOMS RIVER – Township resident Bob O’Keefe wanted some ice cream on a Tuesday afternoon so he stopped at a familiar location, the Friendly’s on Route 37. The marquee sign advertised a free sundae with every “Happy Ending” menu item. O’Keefe was disappointed because all...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Comfort Food Time! Best Soup at the Jersey Shore

The other day it was 22 degrees and the "feels like temp" was 14 degrees, so I guess you could say we are entering "comfort food" season. Those foods keep us warm in winter and have an emotional effect on us during the darker winter months. Often we find ourselves having fond memories of our favorite "comfort foods". Whether it was Mom making a pot roast dinner or my Wife's new apple sauce pie, these foods are something we look forward to as the temp goes down.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

The Cake Whisperer of the Jersey Shore

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, N.J. - Cristian Rojas' love for baking began when he was a child watching his mom and family members cook in Costa Rica. "My mom and my aunts were like home bakers their whole lives," Rojas, 43, said. "I grew up watching them bake, nothing professional but that kind of gave me a start."
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
High School Football PRO

Neptune, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Asbury Park High School football team will have a game with Neptune High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
thecoaster.net

World AIDS Day Observed Dec. 1

The 34th Annual World’s AIDS Day will be observed Thurs., Dec. 1. The Center in Asbury Park along with Trinity Church, Asbury Park, will commemorate the day with a service at Trinity Church. During the service the group will remember many of friends and family lost to AIDS over...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Township Gets Go-Ahead to Complete Vermont Avenue

Vermont Avenue is finally slated for completion, following an approval from the State, TLS has learned. The stretch of road is expected to ease traffic in the area, as it is the only road which runs between Chestnut and Route 70. The Vermont Avenue Extension will be an expanded 40-foot...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

