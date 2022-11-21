ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Over 1,000 COVID cases in Santa Barbara County, public health recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of holidays

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Byvjf_0jIwKdKt00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Community Data Dashboard reports 1,033 active COVID cases. Public Health officials recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of the holidays.

"Since it has been like this since the beginning of October, we've seen this plateau; nobody is talking about it so much," said public health officer Dr. Henning Ansorg. "But there are a lot of still active COVID cases in the county."

Los Angeles County is currently experiencing "a winter surge." In Santa Barbara County, public health officials say it is the opposite.

"It is definitely not a COVID surge," said Dr. Ansorg. "We are experiencing locally in Santa Barbara. We are experiencing a plateau in the significant amount of COVID cases."

Right now, the illness impacting the community the most is the respiratory syncytial virus, otherwise known as RSV.

Public health said the holidays are right around the corner; it is essential to get shots against the flu and COVID.

"It is important to when you experience a fever or when you experience shortness of breath to seek medical help immediately," said Dr. Ansorg.

Another thing officials want the community to note is that if you feel ill, you should avoid large gatherings and stay home.

For more information about COVID-19, click here .

The post Over 1,000 COVID cases in Santa Barbara County, public health recommend practicing proper hygiene ahead of holidays appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 3-12

Gauchos canned food drive helps Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Anyone who donated a can of food got to see the UC Santa barbara Gauchos basketball game for free on Wednesday night. Families just dropped their donations near the door of the Thunderdome before the Beach Classic Men's Basketball Tournament. Some of the cans came from people who never miss a game Other The post Gauchos canned food drive helps Foodbank of Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Latest Ventura County Election Count Produces A Couple Of Changes

(Cars lined up outside the Ventura County Elections Division on election night to drop off mail-in ballots) ***The latest update released Tuesday afternoon November 22nd and because of the holiday Thursday another update will be tomorrow (Wednesday at 4 PM). The links below will provide all the information you need...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Phos-Chek in Sespe Creek spurs lawsuit

When environmental activist Andy Stahl heard that last month’s battle to extinguish the Howard Fire in the rugged mountains north of Ojai resulted in an airplane dropping fire retardant into Sespe Creek, he knew the incident would figure into a lawsuit he was already preparing to file against the U.S. Forest Service.
OJAI, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Debates Rat Problem

“I really want to get off this rat thing,” protested the ever-outspoken Kelly Brown, owner of The Natural Café on the 500 block of State Street. “Rats are not the real issue; it’s the stuff of newspaper headlines,” he insisted. In this case, however, it...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

A Santa Ana Windy Thanksgiving For Ventura County

(POSSIBLE Edison Public Safety Power Shutoffs for Thanksgiving) For official information involving Ventura County and any problems go to: https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update--Thanksgiving Day will be a windy one for much of Ventura County with gusty northeast or Santa Ana winds. A High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning are in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center

Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire

When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Mysterious Activity at One of Montecito’s Biggest Properties

••• Are Riley and Susan Bechtel up to something at Rancho San Carlos, the 237-acre Montecito estate at 2500 East Valley Road that they bought for $63.25 million in October 2020? They have cleared many acres’ worth of fruit trees from the upper part (below); they seem to be allowing the citrus grove near East Valley Road to die; and story poles were recently visible to the west of the mansion, although I don’t recall anything coming before MBAR. Anyone recall whether there are special development restrictions on the property?
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy