Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Minnesota for 5th round pick
Per Kevin Weekes, the Rangers are trading Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 5th round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for the Rangers for some time now, and it was clear he wasn’t going to get into the lineup any time soon. The 2025 5th round pick is a pretty good return given the Rangers are not retaining any salary in the trade. Reaves requested the trade while in LA, and Chris Drury moved swiftly to make it work.
RED WINGS CLAIM FAMILIAR GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM SEATTLE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. This is the third time Magnus Hellberg has been claimed off waivers since October 3rd. On October 3rd, he was claimed by Ottawa from Seattle, on November 10th he was claimed by Seattle from Ottawa and then today, claimed by the Red Wings from Seattle.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally
Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
CHRIS WIDEMAN AND TYSON JOST DROP THE GLOVES
These aren't really two guys you'd think of when fighting in hockey is being considered. Chris Wideman of the Montreal Canadiens and Tyson Jost of the Buffalo Sabres decided to drop the gloves in the first period of Monday night's game. It's not a bad fight for two guys who don't do it often. The Habs and Sabres have been involved in a chippy affair in this game.
49ers corner rips 'steroid boy' DeAndre Hopkins, accuses the Cardinals star of playing dirty in Mexico game
Although DeAndre Hopkins finished with nearly 100 receiving yards on Monday night, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward definitely didn't come away too impressed with the Cardinals star receiver following San Francisco's 38-10 blowout win over Arizona in Mexico City. During a radio interview with KNBR, Ward made it clear that he...
Blackhawks Reassign Ian Mitchell to AHL's Rockford IceHogs
Hawks reassign Ian Mitchell to AHL's Rockford IceHogs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have reassigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced before practice on Thursday. Mitchell appeared in two games during his brief call-up with the Blackhawks and...
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags apple Wednesday
Kuznetsov tallied an assist and two shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers. Kuznetsov set up Sonny Milano for the game-tying marker late in the third period as the Capitals snapped a four-game skid. While goals have been hard to come by this season (two in 20 games), the 30-year-old has four helpers in his last seven games and could see further improvement with the return of T.J. Oshie to the lineup.
Brewers' Elvis Peguero: Shipped to Milwaukee
Peguero was traded from the Angels to the Brewers on Tuesday along with Janson Junk and Adam Seminaris in exchange for Hunter Renfroe. Peguero has appeared in 16 games for the Angels over the past two seasons but has struggled in his first taste of the majors with 13 earned runs allowed across 17.1 innings. The 25-year-old pitched well at Triple-A last year with a 2.84 ERA and will now attempt to find his footing in a new organization.
Why Louisville is not good, plus an overstuffed Thanksgiving gambling guide for the holiday weekend
Thanksgiving Weekend has arrived, and there will not be a PM edition of the newsletter on Thursday or Friday this week. That's the bad news. The good news is that I love you, and there's no way I would send you into a holiday weekend full of sports without the picks to get you through it.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Adds insurance marker
Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators. The goal snapped a four-game point drought and 11-game goalless skid for the center. Karlsson started the year solid on offense, but he's slipped a bit in November. The center now has five goals, nine assists, 42 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 21 contests overall.
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Contributes helper in win
Pietrangelo logged an assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators. Pietrangelo set up a William Karlsson goal in the third period. The helper gave Pietrangelo 11 points in his last seven contests, a span that includes a trio of three-point efforts. The 32-year-old blueliner is in excellent form so far with three goals, 18 assists, 49 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-5 rating through 21 appearances.
Patrick Taylor: Released by Packers
Green Bay released Taylor on Wednesday. Taylor was signed to the active roster Nov. 15 ahead of the Packers' Thursday night loss to Tennessee, but he was limited to a special-teams role in that contest. The 24-year-old has been active for eight of Green Bay's 11 games this season, but he's seen only one offensive snap and no touches. Taylor could return to the Packers' practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
Blues' Torey Krug: Availability to be determined
Krug (upper body) is expected to skate in the morning before the Blues determine his availability for Wednesday's game against Buffalo, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Krug did not take part in Tuesday's practice after he was a late scratch for Monday's contest versus Anaheim. He has...
Bills' Mitch Morse: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Morse (elbow) is considered questionable to play Thursday versus the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Morse has been dealing with an elbow issue for a couple months now, making his status for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions come into question. That being said, the center has been able to play through the issue and seems likely be ready to go for Thursday's contest. If Morse ends up being ruled out, the Bills will have to shuffle around their offensive line considering he's the only natural center on the roster, though they've operated without the frequently injured Morse before.
Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with illness
Cobb was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness. After a recent stint on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Cobb mixed back in to the Packers offense during last Thursday's loss to the Titans, gathering in all six targets for 73 yards. An illness is affecting his practice reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but he at least has two more opportunities to log a full session and clear himself ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Harper (elbow) underwent Tommy John and ulnar nerve transposition surgery Wednesday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. He's expected to be sidelined for most of the first half of the 2023 season before returning to action as a designated hitter shortly before the All-Star break. Harper was always expected...
Angels' Chad Wallach: Returns to Angels
Wallach signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Wednesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Wallach was cast off the Angels' 40-man roster in early November and became a free agent after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake. However, he'll return to the organization and is a strong candidate to serve as a non-roster invitee this spring. He hit .143 with a home run, four RBI and three runs over 12 games with the Angels last year.
