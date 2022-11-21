ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlsSV_0jIwKFLZ00

Deion Sanders

© Barbara Gauntt / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders.

The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen his name rumored as a potential candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn.

A new report emerged Monday that, while Auburn is unlikely hire to Sanders, he's been in talks with administrators at a pair of FBS schools looking for a new coach.

Carl Reed of 247Sports reported that Sanders has been "in discussions with power-brokers at both Colorado and South Florida about their coaching vacancies." Reed also reported that Auburn's search has gone "in a different direction."

Colorado and South Florida would represent a step up from the FCS ranks for Sanders, but both jobs would come with significant challenges.

Colorado fired head coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start to this season. The Buffaloes haven't won more than six games since 2016.

South Florida parted ways with Jeff Scott earlier this month. Scott was 4-26 in nearly three full seasons with the Bulls. South Florida is 8-36 across the past four years.

This isn't the first time that Sanders has received interest from FBS programs. He interviewed at Colorado State and TCU a year ago.

Not only has Sanders built a winner at Jackson State, he's shown an ability to recruit at a high level. Seven prospects rated as four- or five-star recruits by 247Sports signed with the Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 classes, including Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 recruit in 2022.

Jackson State will play in the SWAC championship game on Dec. 3. If they win, they will participate in the Celebration Bowl against the MEAC champion on Dec. 17.

By then, Sanders could have a new job. We'll keep an eye on the situations at Colorado and South Florida to see if either gives Coach Prime his FBS shot.

Comments / 213

George Palmer Sr
3d ago

I hope and pray that Coach Prime stays at Jackson State for many years to come. He's good for HBCU'S, and with college football as a whole.

Reply(30)
56
Put up or Shut Up!
3d ago

Folks, I had an opportunity to watch HBCU games on ESPN and other networks this season. The thing that stood out to me was the stadiums being mostly empty during the games. The best attendance that I saw was from FAMU games and Jackson State games. This is where I am going. Some people are saying Coach Sanders is wrong for leaving. And he is being dusky. Yet, people who attended, graduated, or live in the communities of these schools do not attend or support the schools. Predominantly white schools are filled to the brim every week. And the alumni send checks. Coach Sanders earns 500K per year at JSU. He will likely earn 5 million per year at a large school. What makes more sense earning 500k or 5 million per year?

Reply(7)
39
oleskool4real
3d ago

yall get mad at a Coach for putting himself in a better situation as long as he leaves a program in better shape than he found it I have no problem with him moving on.. These big time players don't show no loyalty to a school why should a Coach

Reply(5)
48
 

