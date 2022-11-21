Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings

Deion Sanders © Barbara Gauntt / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders.

The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen his name rumored as a potential candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn.

A new report emerged Monday that, while Auburn is unlikely hire to Sanders, he's been in talks with administrators at a pair of FBS schools looking for a new coach.

Carl Reed of 247Sports reported that Sanders has been "in discussions with power-brokers at both Colorado and South Florida about their coaching vacancies." Reed also reported that Auburn's search has gone "in a different direction."

Colorado and South Florida would represent a step up from the FCS ranks for Sanders, but both jobs would come with significant challenges.

Colorado fired head coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start to this season. The Buffaloes haven't won more than six games since 2016.

South Florida parted ways with Jeff Scott earlier this month. Scott was 4-26 in nearly three full seasons with the Bulls. South Florida is 8-36 across the past four years.

This isn't the first time that Sanders has received interest from FBS programs. He interviewed at Colorado State and TCU a year ago.

Not only has Sanders built a winner at Jackson State, he's shown an ability to recruit at a high level. Seven prospects rated as four- or five-star recruits by 247Sports signed with the Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 classes, including Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 recruit in 2022.

Jackson State will play in the SWAC championship game on Dec. 3. If they win, they will participate in the Celebration Bowl against the MEAC champion on Dec. 17.

By then, Sanders could have a new job. We'll keep an eye on the situations at Colorado and South Florida to see if either gives Coach Prime his FBS shot.