Texas State

CNET

Slash Your Electric, Gas and Water Bills This Winter With These Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is coming fast, and as the temperatures continue to drop, the price of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise, experts say. Heating costs alone are expected to jump more than 17% across the US compared to last winter, outpacing inflation and hitting the highest prices in more than 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (PDF).
bicmagazine.com

DOE invests millions in America's massive lithium-production potential

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

TVA aims to build 100 MW solar installation on retired coal site in Kentucky

TVA is a federally owned electric utility that serves nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. Earlier this year the utility released its sustainability goals of targeting up to 10 GW of solar by 2035, and more than 200,000 EVs on TVA roadways by 2028. TVA recently approved a $216 million project to put a 100MW solar plant on top of a capped coal-ash storage site in Kentucky–part of its plan to have about 2.8 GW of solar in TVA operation by 2024.
KENTUCKY STATE
rigzone.com

Building Natural Gas Pipelines To Cut Prices In USA Northeast

Overlooking the importance of developing pipeline infrastructure results in higher prices for natural gas and electricity, especially in the U.S. Northeast. — Disregarding the importance of having adequate pipeline infrastructure can lead to higher natural gas and energy prices. Once such region in the United States has been the Northeast where the importance and need for additional pipeline infrastructure to transport natural gas has been overlooked, and in often actively fought against.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Why fixing methane leaks from the oil and gas industry can be a climate game-changer – one that pays for itself

What’s the cheapest, quickest way to reduce climate change without roiling the economy? In the United States, it may be by reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. Methane is the main component of natural gas, and it can leak anywhere along the supply chain, from the wellhead and processing plant, through pipelines and distribution lines, all the way to the burner of your home’s stove or furnace. Once it reaches the atmosphere, methane’s super heat-trapping properties render it a major agent of warming. Over 20 years, methane causes 85 times more warming than the same amount...
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033

Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will triple in production size from 2022-2033. Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will support 29 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of production from 2022-2033. If the gas market...
rigzone.com

IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable

Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
NASDAQ

Energy Sector Update for 11/23/2022: SRE,COP,NILE,ENB,ENB.TO,HLX,TALO

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their earlier declines Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) slipping by 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% retreat while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.6%, rebounding from a midday slide.
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

Why Shares of Full Truck Alliance, UP Fintech Holding, and RLX Technology Are Rising Today

Shares of some Chinese stocks rose Wednesday as investors reacted positively to earnings reports. The market has also gotten more bullish on the country's businesses despite ongoing concerns regarding its efforts to clamp down on COVID-19. Shares of digital freight platform operator Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) were trading more...

