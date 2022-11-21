Read full article on original website
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
electrek.co
A quarter of US coal-fired power will retire by end of 2029 – and gas may have peaked
Nearly a quarter of the 200,568 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired capacity currently operating in the US has reported plans to retire by the end of 2029, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported today. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Winter is coming, prices are rising, and most voters say: Unleash American energy now
Winter is coming – and record inflation is rising, on consumer goods including the price of gasoline. American consumers are suffering as the 8.2 percent annual inflation rate eats away at paychecks with higher energy prices at the pump, and temperatures plummet. Yet, despite this harsh reality, President Joe...
White House announces $13.5 billion funding to help households with energy bills
Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration will make $13.5 billion available to help low-income U.S. households lower their heating costs this winter, the White House said on Wednesday.
Is Joe Biden to Blame for the Diesel Shortage?
Republican lawmakers are saying the White House is to blame for low diesel inventories. But is it Biden's fault?
CNET
Slash Your Electric, Gas and Water Bills This Winter With These Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is coming fast, and as the temperatures continue to drop, the price of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise, experts say. Heating costs alone are expected to jump more than 17% across the US compared to last winter, outpacing inflation and hitting the highest prices in more than 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (PDF).
Will Diesel Prices Go Down?
The national average is hovering around $5.35 per gallon, nearly $2 higher than this time last year.
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
pv-magazine-usa.com
TVA aims to build 100 MW solar installation on retired coal site in Kentucky
TVA is a federally owned electric utility that serves nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. Earlier this year the utility released its sustainability goals of targeting up to 10 GW of solar by 2035, and more than 200,000 EVs on TVA roadways by 2028. TVA recently approved a $216 million project to put a 100MW solar plant on top of a capped coal-ash storage site in Kentucky–part of its plan to have about 2.8 GW of solar in TVA operation by 2024.
rigzone.com
Building Natural Gas Pipelines To Cut Prices In USA Northeast
Overlooking the importance of developing pipeline infrastructure results in higher prices for natural gas and electricity, especially in the U.S. Northeast. — Disregarding the importance of having adequate pipeline infrastructure can lead to higher natural gas and energy prices. Once such region in the United States has been the Northeast where the importance and need for additional pipeline infrastructure to transport natural gas has been overlooked, and in often actively fought against.
Why fixing methane leaks from the oil and gas industry can be a climate game-changer – one that pays for itself
What’s the cheapest, quickest way to reduce climate change without roiling the economy? In the United States, it may be by reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. Methane is the main component of natural gas, and it can leak anywhere along the supply chain, from the wellhead and processing plant, through pipelines and distribution lines, all the way to the burner of your home’s stove or furnace. Once it reaches the atmosphere, methane’s super heat-trapping properties render it a major agent of warming. Over 20 years, methane causes 85 times more warming than the same amount...
rigzone.com
North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will triple in production size from 2022-2033. Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will support 29 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of production from 2022-2033. If the gas market...
United States at risk of tight electric supplies this winter -NERC
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A large portion of North America is at risk of insufficient electricity supplies during peak winter conditions, the organization responsible for the reliability of the U.S. power grids said on Thursday.
rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
Norway powers offshore oil and gas installations with wind energy
Norwegian energy company Equinor said it started powering offshore oil and gas installations with the help of a floating wind farm.
Texas energy officials’ proposal to overhaul the power grid is drawing skepticism
In the wake of the deadly 2021 winter storm, the Texas Legislature ordered an overhaul of the state’s power market to prevent future widespread blackouts. But some senators aren’t fans of the main option on the table.
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed.
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/23/2022: SRE,COP,NILE,ENB,ENB.TO,HLX,TALO
Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their earlier declines Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) slipping by 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% retreat while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.6%, rebounding from a midday slide.
