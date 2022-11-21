Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
KTUL
Suspect in custody after shots fired into air randomly downtown, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Tulsa police have taken a male suspect into custody. Officers said the suspect was firing shots into the air randomly and no one was injured other than the suspect. The suspect was subdued with pepper ball rounds by officers and is being treated for...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested, accused of 17 counts of burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man on 17 counts of burglary Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning, Tulsa police officers responded to a call of an attempted burglary near 41st and Peoria. Officers say they received a second burglary call from Landon Thomas Jewelr around 3:45 am. Several...
KTUL
Busy Thanksgiving holiday for Oklahoma Highway Patrol
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting an already busy Thanksgiving holiday for it's troopers this year. OHP says from 12 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday morning, there was been 109 non-injury collisions, 53 injury collisions, 2 fatality wrecks and 60 motorist assists. One of...
KTUL
Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
KTUL
Circle Cinema to donate $3 of every 'The Inspection' ticket to Colorado Healing Fund
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Circle Cinema and Oklahomans for Equality is donating $3 of every ticket to see "The Inspection" to the Colorado Healing Fund, which supports the victims and survivors of the Club Q tragedy. The Colorado Healing Fund provides immediate and long-term support to victims' families and...
KTUL
Tulsa police looking to identify alleged burglar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify a woman believed to be involved in a recent burglary. On Nov. 14, the woman broke into a downtown apartment and stole a firearm, ammunition and other personal items, police say. Anyone with information about the woman...
KTUL
Trooper stops driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County Thanksgiving morning. The driver told the trooper that she was late for a family gathering, and thought that she was going 100 mph, OHP said. The Thanksgiving holiday has already been...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman who allegedly fell out of car, caused crash, drove away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the following people. TPD says that on Tuesday, around 11:50 a.m. a gray Jeep Cherokee was being driven by the woman pictured when it crashed into a parked red Ford pickup at a gas station near Admiral and yale.
KTUL
Tahlequah police arrest man for alleged rape of minor in park bathrooms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tahlequah Police Department arrested a man they say raped a 12-year-old in the public bathrooms at Norris Park in Tahlequah. According to arrest records, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday, when an officer responded to Norris Park in response to a juvenile problem. A grandmother reported to police that her granddaughter was last seen walking with an adult man, identified as Timythy Summers, towards Norris Park.
KTUL
John 3:16 Mission holds Thanksgiving Banquet for the Homeless
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — John 3:16 Mission hosted a sit-down Thanksgiving Banquet for the homeless Tuesday night. The banquet allows for thousands of Tulsans to sit down and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in a safe, dignified environment. "To be away from your family, to be alone on the streets,...
KTUL
Tulsa Meals on Wheels delivers over 1,200 Thanksgiving dinners
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Oklahomans delivered Thanksgiving cheer right to the doorstep of those who need it the most. About 240 people volunteered for Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa, handing out over 1,200 hot Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors. Each person received a Thanksgiving dinner and a...
KTUL
North Tulsa community feels segregated, offended by new school policy at McLain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — McLain High School announced a new policy requiring students to carry clear backpacks last week. Tuesday, District 3 School Board member, Dr. Jennettie Marshall, spoke up at a press conference and questioned why this action is only being taken at one north Tulsa school and not across the board.
KTUL
Tulsans flock to Seigi's Sausage Factory for wild game processing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsans are flocking to Seigi's Sausage Factory for an annual tradition. The sausage factory at 81st and Sheridan has had a long line of cars wrapped around the building, all people waiting to get their wild game processed. The turn around time for a deer...
KTUL
Inflation impacts Christmas celebrations across Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christmas celebrations around Green Country may not be quite as “bright” this year. Due to high inflation, some organizers are adjusting or scaling back on elements of their holiday celebrations, such as Christmas lights, because of rising costs. Even, Green Country’s largest light...
KTUL
Hillcrest NICU nurses help babies celebrate first Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The NICU team at Hillcrest Medical Center made sure the babies and their families had a great Thanksgiving. This year, they decided to dress up the little ones as turkeys. These shoots, which are mostly done for most major holidays, are a whole team effort,...
KTUL
T-Town TNR celebrates 8,000 cats vaccinated, no longer reproducing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — T-Town TNR is celebrating the milestone of vaccinating and spaying or neutering 8,000 free roaming cats through its program. T-Town has been operating in Tulsa since 2015 and has responded to more than 2,500 requests from Tulsa citizens. The program currently processes more than 100...
KTUL
Tally's diner makes free Thanksgiving meal for community for 35th year
It's been a Tulsa Thanksgiving tradition for over 35 years. The owner of Tally's Good Food Café serves up a free holiday meal to anyone who comes in.
KTUL
Tulsa City Council District 5 race in hands of judge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two weeks after Election Day and the fate of District 5 City Council is still up in the air. "It's his burden to show that there is a mathematical uncertainty," said Grant Miller, who won the race by 27 votes, then paid for a recount that cut his lead to 24.
KTUL
Red Cross shares tips on how to cook, fry safely this Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thanksgiving is one of the top days for home cooking fires in the U.S. The Red Cross is sharing tips to remind families to stay safe over the holidays. “Home fires are a real threat over the holidays and represent most of our disaster responses in both Kansas and Oklahoma,” said Linda Medford, Red Cross’s program manager for disaster service. Help keep your family safe by always keeping an eye on what you fry, testing your smoke alarms monthly, and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”
KTUL
Meals on Wheels volunteers to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 1,200 people
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Volunteers with Meals on Wheels will be serving dinner to others before themselves this Thanksgiving. About 240 Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering over 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to Tulsans within the community on Thursday. Volunteers will deliver an individually sized Thanksgiving meal along with...
