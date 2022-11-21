TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thanksgiving is one of the top days for home cooking fires in the U.S. The Red Cross is sharing tips to remind families to stay safe over the holidays. “Home fires are a real threat over the holidays and represent most of our disaster responses in both Kansas and Oklahoma,” said Linda Medford, Red Cross’s program manager for disaster service. Help keep your family safe by always keeping an eye on what you fry, testing your smoke alarms monthly, and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO