Colorado Springs, CO

KTUL

Tulsa man arrested, accused of 17 counts of burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man on 17 counts of burglary Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning, Tulsa police officers responded to a call of an attempted burglary near 41st and Peoria. Officers say they received a second burglary call from Landon Thomas Jewelr around 3:45 am. Several...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Busy Thanksgiving holiday for Oklahoma Highway Patrol

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting an already busy Thanksgiving holiday for it's troopers this year. OHP says from 12 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday morning, there was been 109 non-injury collisions, 53 injury collisions, 2 fatality wrecks and 60 motorist assists. One of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police looking to identify alleged burglar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify a woman believed to be involved in a recent burglary. On Nov. 14, the woman broke into a downtown apartment and stole a firearm, ammunition and other personal items, police say. Anyone with information about the woman...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Trooper stops driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County Thanksgiving morning. The driver told the trooper that she was late for a family gathering, and thought that she was going 100 mph, OHP said. The Thanksgiving holiday has already been...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tahlequah police arrest man for alleged rape of minor in park bathrooms

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tahlequah Police Department arrested a man they say raped a 12-year-old in the public bathrooms at Norris Park in Tahlequah. According to arrest records, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday, when an officer responded to Norris Park in response to a juvenile problem. A grandmother reported to police that her granddaughter was last seen walking with an adult man, identified as Timythy Summers, towards Norris Park.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

John 3:16 Mission holds Thanksgiving Banquet for the Homeless

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — John 3:16 Mission hosted a sit-down Thanksgiving Banquet for the homeless Tuesday night. The banquet allows for thousands of Tulsans to sit down and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal in a safe, dignified environment. "To be away from your family, to be alone on the streets,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Meals on Wheels delivers over 1,200 Thanksgiving dinners

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Oklahomans delivered Thanksgiving cheer right to the doorstep of those who need it the most. About 240 people volunteered for Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa, handing out over 1,200 hot Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors. Each person received a Thanksgiving dinner and a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans flock to Seigi's Sausage Factory for wild game processing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsans are flocking to Seigi's Sausage Factory for an annual tradition. The sausage factory at 81st and Sheridan has had a long line of cars wrapped around the building, all people waiting to get their wild game processed. The turn around time for a deer...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Inflation impacts Christmas celebrations across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christmas celebrations around Green Country may not be quite as “bright” this year. Due to high inflation, some organizers are adjusting or scaling back on elements of their holiday celebrations, such as Christmas lights, because of rising costs. Even, Green Country’s largest light...
CATOOSA, OK
KTUL

Hillcrest NICU nurses help babies celebrate first Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The NICU team at Hillcrest Medical Center made sure the babies and their families had a great Thanksgiving. This year, they decided to dress up the little ones as turkeys. These shoots, which are mostly done for most major holidays, are a whole team effort,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

T-Town TNR celebrates 8,000 cats vaccinated, no longer reproducing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — T-Town TNR is celebrating the milestone of vaccinating and spaying or neutering 8,000 free roaming cats through its program. T-Town has been operating in Tulsa since 2015 and has responded to more than 2,500 requests from Tulsa citizens. The program currently processes more than 100...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa City Council District 5 race in hands of judge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two weeks after Election Day and the fate of District 5 City Council is still up in the air. "It's his burden to show that there is a mathematical uncertainty," said Grant Miller, who won the race by 27 votes, then paid for a recount that cut his lead to 24.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Red Cross shares tips on how to cook, fry safely this Thanksgiving

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thanksgiving is one of the top days for home cooking fires in the U.S. The Red Cross is sharing tips to remind families to stay safe over the holidays. “Home fires are a real threat over the holidays and represent most of our disaster responses in both Kansas and Oklahoma,” said Linda Medford, Red Cross’s program manager for disaster service. Help keep your family safe by always keeping an eye on what you fry, testing your smoke alarms monthly, and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Meals on Wheels volunteers to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 1,200 people

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Volunteers with Meals on Wheels will be serving dinner to others before themselves this Thanksgiving. About 240 Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering over 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to Tulsans within the community on Thursday. Volunteers will deliver an individually sized Thanksgiving meal along with...
TULSA, OK

