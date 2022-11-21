UPDATE 11/21/22 6:16 p.m. CCE Central Dispatch is saying that 911 is back to being operational and to call 911 if you have an emergency. Chippewa County Central Dispatch says their 911 services are starting to come back online. They are continuing to monitor the situation and will make a final post on their Facebook when they are certain that everything is back up fully.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO