ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Groups put forth new litigation efforts to block Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, a new is underway to block Oregon's new gun control law. The Oregon Firearms Federation, The Sherman County Sheriff's Department, and a gun shop owner filed a motion to a federal judge to prevent the voter-approved Measure 114 from going into effect on Dec. 8.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Much of state grant money for traffic enforcement goes unspent in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the last two years, but a KATU News Investigation found much of it went unspent. It comes after Oregon recorded its highest death toll ever...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Surge in RSV leaves Oregon hospitals in crisis mode

SALEM, Ore. — A surge in pediatric RSV cases has pushed Oregon children’s hospitals into crisis standards of care. OHSU Doernbecher’s, Randall Children’s Hospital, and Providence St. Vincent’s pediatric unit are all going into crisis mode. Under the crisis care standards, hospitals are able to...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Staffing shortages to affect snow removal in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Across the nation companies and agencies are dealing with staffing shortages and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception. ODOT spokesman, Don Hamilton says the agencies has 132 vacant positions as of Thursday most of those are in road maintenance which involves snow removal. "Those...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

426,000 Oregon households will receive $70 million in extra food benefits

SALEM, Ore. — Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get bonus emergency benefits in December, with the allocated funds totaling almost $70 million. The federal government has approved emergency benefit allotments every month since March 2020. This gave SNAP recipients additional support during the...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Foggy conditions expected for Thanksgiving morning travel throughout Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. — Foggy conditions are expected across the Willamette Valley on Thanksgiving morning. KATU Meteorologist Dave Salesky says "Dense fog is a lot like real estate, location, location, location. We will see a lot of locations tonight with areas of fog, The Willamette Valley and Portland Metro area being prime. Dense fog will be likely with visibilities below 1/4 of a mile. The fog will linger into mid-morning Thursday before we see fair skies most of Thanksgiving Day."
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Capital Pawn

It's a family-run, pawn, loan and trade business with 5 locations located in the beautiful Willamette Valley. Their goal has always been to provide the local community an upscale value shopping experience in a warm and welcoming atmosphere . Sponsored by Capital Pawn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy