PORTLAND, Ore. — Foggy conditions are expected across the Willamette Valley on Thanksgiving morning. KATU Meteorologist Dave Salesky says "Dense fog is a lot like real estate, location, location, location. We will see a lot of locations tonight with areas of fog, The Willamette Valley and Portland Metro area being prime. Dense fog will be likely with visibilities below 1/4 of a mile. The fog will linger into mid-morning Thursday before we see fair skies most of Thanksgiving Day."

