Groups put forth new litigation efforts to block Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, a new is underway to block Oregon's new gun control law. The Oregon Firearms Federation, The Sherman County Sheriff's Department, and a gun shop owner filed a motion to a federal judge to prevent the voter-approved Measure 114 from going into effect on Dec. 8.
Much of state grant money for traffic enforcement goes unspent in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the last two years, but a KATU News Investigation found much of it went unspent. It comes after Oregon recorded its highest death toll ever...
Surge in RSV leaves Oregon hospitals in crisis mode
SALEM, Ore. — A surge in pediatric RSV cases has pushed Oregon children’s hospitals into crisis standards of care. OHSU Doernbecher’s, Randall Children’s Hospital, and Providence St. Vincent’s pediatric unit are all going into crisis mode. Under the crisis care standards, hospitals are able to...
Staffing shortages to affect snow removal in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Across the nation companies and agencies are dealing with staffing shortages and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception. ODOT spokesman, Don Hamilton says the agencies has 132 vacant positions as of Thursday most of those are in road maintenance which involves snow removal. "Those...
426,000 Oregon households will receive $70 million in extra food benefits
SALEM, Ore. — Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get bonus emergency benefits in December, with the allocated funds totaling almost $70 million. The federal government has approved emergency benefit allotments every month since March 2020. This gave SNAP recipients additional support during the...
As RSV spreads, Oregon officials urge families to take precautions this Thanksgiving
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the day before Thanksgiving, Oregon and Portland health leaders warned about the impacts holiday gatherings can have on already overwhelmed hospitals, even going as far as to recommend skipping the Thanksgiving meal under certain conditions. “All the emergency departments, the pediatric departments, the intensive care...
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
Total enrollment down this fall at Oregon public colleges and universities
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Several public colleges and universities in Oregon are seeing empty desks as fall enrollment dwindles. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission reports that though enrollment has begun to stabilize, statewide enrollment is still lower than it was before the pandemic. And some schools continue to see a decline in student numbers.
Gas prices continue to fall; Oregon see's fifth largest weekly drop in U.S.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gas prices continue to fall across Oregon. The average price for a gallon of regular dropped 17 cents to $4.60. AAA says it is the fifth-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation. The national average comes in at $3.64 a gallon. According to GasBuddy.com,...
King Tides return to Oregon Coast; officials urge caution among beauty of big waves
PORTLAND, Ore. — A heads up if you’re headed to the Oregon and SW Washington Coast this holiday weekend. King Tides are forecast for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. King Tides are the highest winter tides that occur each year. IF YOU GO | Share your photos and video...
Foggy conditions expected for Thanksgiving morning travel throughout Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. — Foggy conditions are expected across the Willamette Valley on Thanksgiving morning. KATU Meteorologist Dave Salesky says "Dense fog is a lot like real estate, location, location, location. We will see a lot of locations tonight with areas of fog, The Willamette Valley and Portland Metro area being prime. Dense fog will be likely with visibilities below 1/4 of a mile. The fog will linger into mid-morning Thursday before we see fair skies most of Thanksgiving Day."
