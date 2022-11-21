Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how his brother "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes is kind of in his prime now and how he is on the rise to become a champion. Dustin Rhodes also discussed how he and Cody are two completely opposite people and how he is surpassing everything and doing amazing, but he wishes Cody was still in AEW.

1 DAY AGO