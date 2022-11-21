Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Booker T Says He Likes Everything About AEW World Champion MJF
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he likes everything about MJF as well as how MJF said things are being corrected right now in AEW and that is exactly what they need as opposed to the drama that’s going on behind-the-scenes.
rajah.com
AEW Star Added To The Great Muta’s Final Match
Darby Allin has been added to the ‘Great Muta Final Bye Bye'. Earlier today, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that The Great Muta will team with Sting & Darby Allin on January 22nd, at the Yokohama Arena in Japan:
rajah.com
Ricky Steamboat Says Decision To Return Was Not An Easy One, Talks Partnering With FTR
Ricky Steamboat's decision to return to the ring at age 69 was not an easy one. But it's one "The Dragon" decided to make. Ahead of his return in the six-man tag-team match that will see him team up with FTR, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an interview.
rajah.com
Alexander Hammerstone Talks Wanting To Leave A Bigger Footprint In Pro Wrestling
MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he doesn’t exactly know what is next for him, but he wants to leave a bigger footprint in pro wrestling and compete at WWE's WrestleMania, just like every other wrestler.
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With The Company
During his recent chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter explained the reason why he believes former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is still involved with the promotion. Check out the comments from the former WWE Champion below:. “I feel that he’s [Vince...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Comments On Nick Aldis' Departure From NWA
What does "The Hardcore Legend" think of Nick Aldis parting ways with the National Wrestling Alliance?. Mick Foley spoke about Aldis' NWA departure on the latest installment of his official podcast, "Foley Is Pod." Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic...
rajah.com
Dustin Rhodes Says Cody Rhodes Is On The Rise Of Becoming A Champion
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how his brother "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes is kind of in his prime now and how he is on the rise to become a champion. Dustin Rhodes also discussed how he and Cody are two completely opposite people and how he is surpassing everything and doing amazing, but he wishes Cody was still in AEW.
rajah.com
Kenny Omega On AEW All Out Scuffle: "I’d Encourage People To Let It Go"
During his recent chat with Sports Illustrated, All Elite Wrestling EVP and former World Champion Kenny Omega suggested that fans should let the AEW All Out incident go, and reiterated that no one involved can speak on the matter. Check out the comments from “The Cleaner” below:. “There...
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Talks His Match At Last Saturday's AEW Full Gear PPV
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, recently took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as his match teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort to Sting and Darby Allin at last Saturday's AEW Full Gear PPV as well as how the match was surreal.
rajah.com
AEW Announces New Segment For Post-Full Gear Episode Of Dynamite
You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. The show featuring the aftermath of the recent AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view will include a promo segment with the Blackpool Combat Club's William Regal. AEW announced the segment today on social media.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks Brock Lesnar Saying He Didn’t Want To Work With Kevin Owens
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how top WWE Star Brock Lesnar never said he did not want to work with Jinder Mahal as he just thought he would have a better match with AJ Styles as well as how he did say he didn't want to work with Kevin Owens.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Randy Orton’s Back Surgery Will Hopefully Save His Career
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed WWE legend Randy Orton just undergoing back surgery and how the surgery will hopefully save his career. Kurt Angle said:. “Your back controls everything. You can’t do anything when your back is...
rajah.com
The Elite Mock CM Punk, Backstage Incident on AEW Dynamite; Punk's Side Not Happy
-- On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, and just hours before asking fans to move past the All Out incident with CM Punk, The Elite took to their match and quite obviously mocked Punk and the incident. -- Kenny Omega used Punk's Go To Sleep finisher, his GTS taunt and then ended...
rajah.com
Backstage News on Ideas Being Discussed For "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39
– Last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter discussed the possibility of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin competing in another match at WrestleMania 39, noting that there have been discussions in recent weeks and that there is “smoke to the fire.” While Austin himself skirted around commenting on the rumors, there appear to be two ideas floating around about involving Austin.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says He Will Be at WWE Royal Rumble & WWE Raw's 30th Anniversary Show
-- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is going to be back on TV early next year. As revealed on his podcast with Conrad Thompson, Flair confirmed that he he will be at the Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023 and also that he has been invited to Raw's 30th Anniversary show five days earlier.
rajah.com
WWE News: Full Episode Of The Bump, Road To Survivor Series: Wargames (Video)
- Additional content has been added to WWE's official YouTube channel. Catch up on The Brawling Brutes and The Bloodline's road to Survivor Series Wargames below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest instalment of WWE's The Bump streamed on Wednesday morning. Check out the full episode below,...
rajah.com
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Says He Doesn't See Himself Competing For WWE Or AEW
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat had a conversation with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as how he doesn't see himself competing in a big match for WWE or All Elite Wrestling and how he understands his limitations. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat said:. “I really...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For Tonight's Thanksgiving Eve Episode From Chicago, Ill.
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 10/9c for this week's installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight's show, which emanates from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez...
rajah.com
Mia Yim On Returning To WWE, Working With The O.C.
During her recent interview with Cageside Seats, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar discussed her current work with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows of The O.C.. Yim also reflected on her return to WWE, and more. Check out the highlights below. On her return to World Wrestling Entertainment:. “I’ve...
rajah.com
Jon Moxley Reflects On The Shield's "Very Organic" Babyface Turn
During his recent chat with Bleacher Report, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley reflected on The Shield's "very organic" babyface turn in WWE. Moxley also shared his thoughts on the trios place in wrestling history, and more. Check out the highlights below. On The Shield's "very organic" babyface turn:. “When...
