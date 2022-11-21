Erie mayor crediting City Streets Crews response after the season’s first significant snowstorms
Mayor Joe Schember says he’s happy with the city’s response to the first snowstorms of the season.
Those storms dumped 19 inches of snow over a four day period this past week.Lake snow ends, bundle up out the door on Monday!
The mayor credits the experience of the city’s streets crews.
“I’m very pleased with what our street department has done. They did a really good job, they had a good approach to it. They had shifted their guys into working two twelve-hour shifts, so there was always somebody on duty, always somebody out on the streets plowing. I think they did a great job,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.Close
Mayor Schember added that the city will ticket and even tow vehicles that aren't moved.
