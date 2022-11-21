Read full article on original website
United We Stand
3d ago
Family had to help other family members with Covid issues also. My dad died, and my mom ended up getting phenomena. She's now home but on oxygen but can't live alone. Others are caring for family with alzheimers. People really don't like putting loved ones in a nursing home.
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma’s ban on books hurts special education | News
Books in Oklahoma faculties could also be topic to ban and oldsters are taking motion. “If we want to be the change that we want to see in our children’s lives then that first requires us as parents to take action,” mentioned Danielle Johnson, mdifferent of a special education baby. “That action is exposing your kids to different cultures, letting them watch the news with you, and simply telling them the truth about history.”
KOCO
Oklahoma sees growing demand for more health care options for veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma sees a growing demand for more health care options for veterans. The goal of a top federal official is to get more help for veterans. Soon, our veterans will be given more opportunities to more accessible health care. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary...
Oklahoma State Health Department mum on nonexistence of a Pandemic Center, problems at health lab
TULSA — Oklahoma’s decision to move its public health lab to Stillwater has resulted in an almost complete turnover of its staff, a loss of efficiency, federal investigations into staffing and equipment calibration, concerns over accuracy of test results, and a large amount of testing sent out of state.
The richest person in Oklahoma
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KOCO
Group pushes to make abortion a constitutional right in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — As a group pushes to make abortion a constitutional right in Oklahoma, there’s new attention on the process they’re trying to use. State Sen. Warren Hamilton said he wants to change how many votes are needed to change laws. Right now, state questions pass by a simple majority, which he argues disenfranchises rural Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Bill would require Oklahoma schools to teach Thanksgiving history
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — A bill filed by state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-District 33) is proposing that Oklahoma schools provide students with an understanding of the history and meanings of the Thanksgiving holiday. If passed, the bill would require public schools, charter schools, career technology centers and higher education institutions...
‘I'm shocked we haven't been sued yet': Oklahoma's Licensure Boards are flawed – A Commentary
State licensure boards are an important, although often overlooked, component of job opportunity and economic growth. The boards control access to professions. If operated appropriately, they provide consumer protection while allowing the most qualified people possible to enter a profession, which increases competition and keeps prices down for consumers. But there’s reason to worry Oklahoma’s licensure boards have inherent flaws that not only stymie healthy industry competition, but also could be found illegal. One legislator compared the state’s licensure system to “sitting on a time bomb.” A new report issued by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) reviewed...
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: 114 executions and counting: An Oklahoma priest’s quest to uphold the ‘dignity of life’ | News
Bryan Brooks was an adolescent, identical to them. In the summer season of 1978, he was on break from Putnam City West High School, working together with his father at the household’s mechanic store. They have been working at a steakhouse 14 miles from Brooks’ faculty. One Sunday in...
kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Nov. 22, 2022
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority under fire for purchasing domain names. During proceedings of a lawsuit alleging the OTA violated the state’s Open Meeting Act, an email was produced that showed an OTA official directing its public relations firm to buy up 23 oppositional domain names, two weeks before the rollout of the ACCESS project.
New state question would make abortion care a constitutional right
A newly filed petition hopes to change the state’s constitution, giving Oklahomans legal access to abortion care.
kgou.org
Oklahoma aims to slow pandemic learning losses with math tutoring program
Educators looking to make some extra money have until Wednesday afternoon to sign up to be virtual math tutors. Through the state department of education, teachers and professors can earn $50 an hour, and full-time college students can earn $25 an hour to teach math online to 7th through 9th graders.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
kgou.org
Oklahoma voters could decide on abortion access under proposed ballot initiative
Oklahomans could get the opportunity to vote for abortion access in the state. A ballot initiative is in the works, and it crossed an important threshold this week. Organizers filed the paperwork for the initiative late last month. State Question 828, if it ends up on the ballot, would amend the state’s constitution to create new protections for pregnant residents and the people who provide their care. Among other things, it would protect Oklahomans’ right to an abortion up to fetal viability, and afterward if a medical practitioner deems it necessary.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills
(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military and use very lethal weapons (at 18 years old)," Olsen, R-Roland, told The Center Square. "Additionally you can get married and...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City pharmacist raises alarm over working conditions, patient safety
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City pharmacist Dr. Bled Tanoe is urging the state to add more protections for pharmacy workers who report unsafe working conditions. On Nov. 16, the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy discussed modifying regulations regarding its adequate staffing policies at its meeting. Oklahoma has...
New petition aims to put abortion access to Oklahoma voters
One Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to put the question about abortion access to Oklahomans at the polls.
Oklahoma Dept. of Education receives $5.3 million grant to serve special needs children
The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Special Education Services team has received a $5.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support Oklahoma school districts and early career teachers in serving children with disabilities.
