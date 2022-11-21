Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Town of Swansboro postpones flotilla/tree lighting to Saturday
Swansboro, Onslow County — According to the Town of Swansboro, due to expected weather, the Flotilla/Tree Lighting will be held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Once boat participants have made their rounds along the White Oak River in downtown Swansboro, attention will turn...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington churches provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several groups came together today to host a Thanksgiving Day event for the homeless in Wilmington. It was hosted by Hope Baptist Church for All Nations on Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County Public Health, as well as several churches and...
WECT
AIDS Memorial Quilt panels to be showcased throughout the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SEEDS of Healing, Inc. has announced that panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be showcased at various locations between Nov. 26 and Jan. 31 in recognition of World AIDS Day. Per the announcement, panels from the quilt will be on display at the following locations:
WECT
Town of Leland announces holiday events for community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has scheduled several family-friendly holiday events in December. The annual display of Leland in Lights will feature a free, festive walking tour of Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. The park will be transformed into a “winter wonderland” for six weeks, with the Grand Illumination to kick off the display on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and will start at dusk every evening through Jan. 3. Visitors can help turn the lights on, visit Santa, take a train ride on the Leland Express and enjoy local food trucks. Leland Fire/Rescue and the Leland Police Department will be accepting canned goods to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.
WECT
Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors from Porters Neck Country Club set the table for service members as many spend their first Thanksgiving away from family. “It’s a little hard because where I come from, Puerto Rico, it’s like a big community,” said Pvt. Gilberto Santiago, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps just five months ago. “Everybody’s friends with everybody. It’s like a big family. My family’s really tight. On Thanksgiving, we usually do a big dinner party at my house. My mom cooks, I help her.”
foxwilmington.com
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla to set sail this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will set sail on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Wrightsville Beach. The main event is the day in the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town complex with food, arts and crafts vendors. As for other festivities:
WECT
Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area accepting applications for next D.C. trip
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area has announced that they are now taking applications for their 2023 trip to Washington D.C. A 501(c)(3) organization, HFCFA seeks to honor WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans by taking them on an all-expenses-paid trip for a day of remembrance and honor. The trip to D.C. includes visits to the memorials and monuments built in honor of veterans and their sacrifices.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department hosting ’20 Days of Christmas’ food drive
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is kicking off its 20 Days of Christmas Food Drive on Wednesday. The campaign will run through December 12th, and is attempting to collect specific food items on the Nourish NC wish list each day of the drive. At the end...
WECT
New Hanover High School to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Nov. 22
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School is calling students and faculty to wear red in honor of Miyonna Jones on Tuesday, November 22. Jones was reported missing in early November and her body was later found in Pender County on November 17. Three people have been arrested in...
WECT
Need to grab a last minute ingredient? Try these stores open on Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though bigger stores such as Target and Walmart are closed this year for Thanksgiving, some grocery stores are still open until the early afternoon. Food Lion will be open until 3 p.m. Harris Teeter will be open until 2 p.m. Whole Foods will be open until...
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
WECT
Get Fit with 6: Wilmington team competes in Carolinas Spartan race
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than six thousand people signed up to take part in the Carolinas Spartan race at the Tryon Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C. over the weekend. The events included the Beast, a 21k route with 30 obstacles, and the Ultra, a 50k route with 60 obstacles, on Saturday and a competitive or open Sprint, a 5k with 20 obstacles, on Sunday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM announces new 360 degree screening technology
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is getting an upgrade to their security. New computed tomography screening technology is coming to the airport early next month. The technology will provide 360 degree imaging and allow passengers to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags when...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
WECT
Pender County asking for resident feedback on bike and pedestrian plan
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County is collaborating with the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) to conduct a bicycle and pedestrian plan for the section of the county within the WMPO area. “This Plan will identify existing challenges to bicycling and walking, propose a preferred bicycle and pedestrian network...
WECT
New Hanover Fire Rescue responds to structure fire at Fairford Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure at 107 Fairford Road fire this afternoon, Nov. 22, at approximately 12:38 p.m. According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue officials, the fire was contained to the kitchen and attic space and extinguished within 15 minutes.
WECT
Portion of N.C. 211 in Clarkton scheduled to close for maintenance work
CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of N.C. 211 (West Green St.) in downtown Clarkton is scheduled to close for maintenance work. Per the announcement, a failing drainage pipe underneath the road which had been causing damage to the pavement due...
WECT
“She was a loving person:” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As students take their seats in one classroom at New Hanover High School, one desk remains empty. That desk, now wrapped in red paper, is where Miyonna Jones used to sit. Jones was found dead last Thursday after crews spent more than two weeks searching for her.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: not a holiday weekend washout, but a couple of rain chance spikes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thanksgiving! Your First Alert Forecast features holiday weekend rain chances as a storm system streaks into and through the Cape Fear Region: 40% for Thursday night, 80% for Friday, 20% for Friday night, 20% for Saturday, 40% for Saturday night, and 60% for Sunday. A couple of rumbles could accompany the showers but, for right now, the threat for severe storms appears limited. Stay tuned for updates in case this sentiment changes and, of course, stay with your WECT Weather App to identify the many dry windows for your outdoor activities!
