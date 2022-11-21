ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Town of Swansboro postpones flotilla/tree lighting to Saturday

Swansboro, Onslow County — According to the Town of Swansboro, due to expected weather, the Flotilla/Tree Lighting will be held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Once boat participants have made their rounds along the White Oak River in downtown Swansboro, attention will turn...
SWANSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington churches provide Thanksgiving meal for homeless

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several groups came together today to host a Thanksgiving Day event for the homeless in Wilmington. It was hosted by Hope Baptist Church for All Nations on Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The City of Wilmington, New Hanover County Public Health, as well as several churches and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

AIDS Memorial Quilt panels to be showcased throughout the community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SEEDS of Healing, Inc. has announced that panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be showcased at various locations between Nov. 26 and Jan. 31 in recognition of World AIDS Day. Per the announcement, panels from the quilt will be on display at the following locations:
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Town of Leland announces holiday events for community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has scheduled several family-friendly holiday events in December. The annual display of Leland in Lights will feature a free, festive walking tour of Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. The park will be transformed into a “winter wonderland” for six weeks, with the Grand Illumination to kick off the display on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and will start at dusk every evening through Jan. 3. Visitors can help turn the lights on, visit Santa, take a train ride on the Leland Express and enjoy local food trucks. Leland Fire/Rescue and the Leland Police Department will be accepting canned goods to donate to Brunswick Family Assistance.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Country club hosts 200 Marines, sailors for Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors from Porters Neck Country Club set the table for service members as many spend their first Thanksgiving away from family. “It’s a little hard because where I come from, Puerto Rico, it’s like a big community,” said Pvt. Gilberto Santiago, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps just five months ago. “Everybody’s friends with everybody. It’s like a big family. My family’s really tight. On Thanksgiving, we usually do a big dinner party at my house. My mom cooks, I help her.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area accepting applications for next D.C. trip

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area has announced that they are now taking applications for their 2023 trip to Washington D.C. A 501(c)(3) organization, HFCFA seeks to honor WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans by taking them on an all-expenses-paid trip for a day of remembrance and honor. The trip to D.C. includes visits to the memorials and monuments built in honor of veterans and their sacrifices.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

Get Fit with 6: Wilmington team competes in Carolinas Spartan race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than six thousand people signed up to take part in the Carolinas Spartan race at the Tryon Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C. over the weekend. The events included the Beast, a 21k route with 30 obstacles, and the Ultra, a 50k route with 60 obstacles, on Saturday and a competitive or open Sprint, a 5k with 20 obstacles, on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

ILM announces new 360 degree screening technology

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is getting an upgrade to their security. New computed tomography screening technology is coming to the airport early next month. The technology will provide 360 degree imaging and allow passengers to leave 3-1-1 compliant liquids and electronics in their bags when...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
WECT

Pender County asking for resident feedback on bike and pedestrian plan

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County is collaborating with the Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) to conduct a bicycle and pedestrian plan for the section of the county within the WMPO area. “This Plan will identify existing challenges to bicycling and walking, propose a preferred bicycle and pedestrian network...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Portion of N.C. 211 in Clarkton scheduled to close for maintenance work

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of N.C. 211 (West Green St.) in downtown Clarkton is scheduled to close for maintenance work. Per the announcement, a failing drainage pipe underneath the road which had been causing damage to the pavement due...
CLARKTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: not a holiday weekend washout, but a couple of rain chance spikes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thanksgiving! Your First Alert Forecast features holiday weekend rain chances as a storm system streaks into and through the Cape Fear Region: 40% for Thursday night, 80% for Friday, 20% for Friday night, 20% for Saturday, 40% for Saturday night, and 60% for Sunday. A couple of rumbles could accompany the showers but, for right now, the threat for severe storms appears limited. Stay tuned for updates in case this sentiment changes and, of course, stay with your WECT Weather App to identify the many dry windows for your outdoor activities!
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy