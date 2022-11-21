Read full article on original website
Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
Thrillist
This Unassuming Patch of Flyover Country Hides a Sky-High Past
Despite its name, there are actually two bars in Bar Nunn, and they’ll tell you all you need to know about the antelope-beset Great Plains enclave of 2,981, just 10 minutes outside of Casper. Choose the squat Chatters, and be charmed by $2 pint specials, Sunday all-day breakfast, and fandom for the “Pokes,” (short for “Cowpokes,” the nickname for the state university's athletic teams). If you’re short on time and can’t go in, that’s fine—there’s a drive-thru around back.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper parade street closure controversy
Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Department of Revenue-Liquor Division officials, who oversee liquor purchases for the state, is seeing problems across Wyoming when it comes to meeting retailers’ needs and ordering everyone’s holiday cheer. The Wyoming Liquor Division has been around since the 1930s and has changed its name over the years.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
The 10 Commandments for Winter Driving in Casper
No one really likes driving in the snow. We all just deal with it. These storms hit the state like a heavyweight. It knocks out power lines and halts traffic. For the most part, Casperites know how to drive in the snow. For those who don't or are new to town, here is the list of 10 Commandments for winter driving in Casper. For the local experts in snow travel, you will nod your head in agreement, amen.
cowboystatedaily.com
More Than 1,000 People In Casper Will Get Free Thanksgiving Dinner Thanks To Couple
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For 1,000 people in Casper, there’s a lot more to be thankful for this holiday. A generous, and anonymous, donation from a Casper couple will allow for 220 freshly prepared Thanksgiving meals to be served Wednesday evening to families finding their budgets a little tighter this year.
“It Was the Right Thing To Do,” Casper Kids Spend Thanksgiving Shoveling Neighbors’ Sidewalks
Thanksgiving, for many people, is a time for family. It's a time to gather around a table, spend time with loved ones (or, at least, people you tolerate once or twice a year in exchange for eating free food that everybody else made), and talk about what you're thankful for.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
Photos/Video: Make A Wish Wyoming Grants Star Wars-Themed Wish Live at Fundraiser
Make A Wish Wyoming sponsors, supporters, employees, and volunteers gathered at The Hangar for their annual Stories of Light Gala event and it was a night for tears, and a night for smiles. More than anything, it was a night for hope and that's exactly what was on display. The...
3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Rest Well, Dark Knight: Don Goodman, Casper’s Batman, Passes Away
“I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss. I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy. I see that I hold a sanctuary in their hearts, and in the hearts of their descendants, generations hence. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
oilcity.news
With strong opposition to Fort Caspar as site for wind turbine sculpture, city staff struggling to find suitable spots
CASPER, Wyo. — While space on Fort Caspar Museum grounds has been looked at as a possible place for the construction of a sculpture resembling Stonehenge made out of wind turbine blades, that idea has been “met with strong opposition from two organizations that work closely with the City, the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission,” a memo from City of Casper staff states.
oilcity.news
City of Casper announces Thanksgiving trash collection schedule
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper announced its trash collection schedule for the rest of Thanksgiving week. “Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work Friday,” Rachel Bouzis, the communications and marketing spokesperson for the city, said. “The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place.”
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (11/15/22–11/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
newslj.com
Jeffree Star plans Casper store
CASPER (WNE) — Youtuber and Casper resident Jeffree Star is opening a store in the former Hall on Ash building in downtown. The controversial celebrity and makeup magnate — who announced his plans Nov. 13 over social media — pitched the yet-to-be-named project as both a shop and “interactive space.”
Holiday Square Lighting Happening Sunday at Conwell Park
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in spirit anyway. But on Sunday, it'll look even more like the big day, as the City of Casper is hosting its annual Holiday Square Lighting at Conwell Park. This Christmas tradition will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Dream Upon a...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Street closures could hurt Small Business Saturday, some owners say
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A bit of controversy brewing this week between small business owners and the Casper Police. So what resolution... if any... can be reached by Saturday?. Saturday is the Casper Christmas Parade and tree lighting. And for local businesses, it’s also Small Business Saturday.
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
county17.com
Medical condition may have factored in fatal crash in Cody on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo — A 75-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries from a crash on Saturday in Cody, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A medical condition may have lead to the crash, according to the preliminary report. The crash occurred at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stampede...
