Driver in Texas high-speed chase arrested
DALLAS (WFLA) — Law enforcement officers in Texas have taken a suspect in a high-speed chase into custody.
According to NBC affiliate KXAS , the chase began in Kaufman County, Texas, Monday afternoon when deputies tried to pull over a black sedan for a traffic violation.Hillsborough Co. man impersonates dead twin to steal $145K in federal benefits: DOJ
The driver then fled from the deputies. The Texas Department of Public Safety was called in at around 1:15 p..m. CDT when the chase moved into the Dallas area.
At this time, it is believed that the driver went over 100 mph while fleeing authorities. The live feed showed the driver nearly collide with drivers in the process.
Eventually, the driver abandoned his vehicle and ran through a neighborhood as he tried to escape authorities. However, a K9 officer managed to apprehend the suspect after deploying the dog.
You can watch the chase in the player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0