Driver in Texas high-speed chase arrested

DALLAS (WFLA) — Law enforcement officers in Texas have taken a suspect in a high-speed chase into custody.

According to NBC affiliate KXAS , the chase began in Kaufman County, Texas, Monday afternoon when deputies tried to pull over a black sedan for a traffic violation.

The driver then fled from the deputies. The Texas Department of Public Safety was called in at around 1:15 p..m. CDT when the chase moved into the Dallas area.

At this time, it is believed that the driver went over 100 mph while fleeing authorities. The live feed showed the driver nearly collide with drivers in the process.

Eventually, the driver abandoned his vehicle and ran through a neighborhood as he tried to escape authorities. However, a K9 officer managed to apprehend the suspect after deploying the dog.

You can watch the chase in the player above.

