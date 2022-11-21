ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say

By Lillian Donahue, Rodney Overton
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver charged in the Saturday death of a Raleigh Christmas Parade dancer was assigned to “driver improvement” in the past and told police he works on the safety systems of cars, according to warrants in the case.

Landen Christopher Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, was driving a pickup truck that was towing a parade float when the truck and float hit and ran over a young girl in the parade Saturday morning, police said.

Raleigh dance company ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas parade; ‘young ones’ saw incident

The 11-year-old girl died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue. Officials then canceled the parade.

The pickup truck involved was impounded. Glass was interviewed and cooperated with detectives after the incident, police said.

    Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass
    Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass
    Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass
    Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass
    Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass
    Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass

In 2021 in Virginia, Glass was cited for improper equipment, speeding and not having a vehicle inspection, according to records. In May 2021 he was “assigned to driver improvement,” a warrant said.

Memorials honor 11-year-old girl hit by float during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Landen C. Glass (Raleigh Police Department)

Warrants also said there were improper brakes inadequate to control the movement of the truck Saturday, and improper equipment to stop the vehicle or the brakes without having at least one operating brake maintained in good working order.

Glass, who lives with his parents, said he works on the safety systems of cars with W & M Sales and Service, the warrant said. The company appears to be an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration and vehicle technology firm.

Glass was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment and unsafe movement. He was also charged with carrying a firearm, a Canik 9mm pistol, in a parade, the warrant said.

Glass was issued a $4,000 secured bond, according to arrest warrants.

The girl who died was a dancer for CC & Co. Dance Complex.

The dance troupe issued a statement Saturday asking people to “refrain from judgment regarding what happened until we know more and the authorities have finished their investigation.”

Glass was released from the Wake County Jail by early Sunday morning.

Comments / 9

HEATHER PARKER
3d ago

Prayers to the family of the little girlthat died. What a sad accident. The boy driving didn’t intentionally kill the girl. It was a horrible accident and he was screaming out the window frantically that he had no control over vehicle. Just sad all around. 💔🕊️💔

Reply(1)
4
commncnts
2d ago

Why would you have a 20yr old tow a float in a parade with all those people around????sounds like parade organizers should be spoken to about using some common sense!!!! 3or4years experience driving never mind with a float trailer and people all over the place????

Reply
2
 

