FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped the Supreme Court after it rejected his emergency appeal seeking to shield his tax returns from House Democrats.
MySanAntonio
Elizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family Visits
(Bloomberg) -- Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes will wake up at 6 am, will have her choice of three subdued colors of clothing, and will be well above the average age of her fellow inmates if she ends up serving her 11 1/4-year prison sentence at a minimum-security women’s facility outside Houston as recommended by her judge.
Tesla's Recall Woes Multiply As 80,561 Imported And MIC Electric Vehicles Now Impacted In China
Tesla Inc. TSLA has filed for a voluntary recall of 80,561 cars in China, according to a notice filed with China State Administration for Market Regulation. This comes at a time when the company is struggling in the country amid slowing demand. What Happened: Vehicles covered under the recall include...
MySanAntonio
FTX Is Allowed to Hide the Identity of Its 50 Biggest Creditors
(Bloomberg) -- FTX creditors, including rich investors who don’t want their names made public, can remain anonymous and still participate in the company’s bankruptcy case for now, a judge ruled at the company’s first court hearing Tuesday. US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey agreed to let the fallen...
MySanAntonio
Amazon poised to benefit this season as inflation fears ease
Amazon.com spooked investors last month when it predicted the slowest holiday season growth in its history. Now there are signs-albeit tentative-that the world's largest e-commerce company could have a somewhat merrier Christmas than anticipated. Inflation has eased in recent weeks and, according to survey results released Sunday by Jefferies Financial...
MySanAntonio
Meta killed plans for homegrown VR fitness app, FTC says
The Federal Trade Commission said Meta Platforms Inc. stifled competition when it halted plans to build its own virtual reality fitness app and opted to buy Within Unlimited Inc. instead. But the company denied that it ever planned to move forward with a product. "Meta itself had the intentions to...
MySanAntonio
The long, lonely wait to recover a hacked Facebook account
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The first time 100 people tuned in for a live stream Lucretia Groce hosted on her Facebook cooking page, she felt a rush. Some viewers, including cancer patients whose appetites had been suppressed by chemo, told Groce that watching her cook made them feel hungry again. "It really touched me," Groce said, adding that "it feel like I had known these people forever."
How did trendy boba tea become a symbol for liberal, upper-class Asians? | Mary Chao
The Twitter post spread like wildfire in the Asian American community. A controversial op-ed in The New York Times written by Columbia University sociology professor Jennifer Lee this month rattled nerves. Based on a small sampling of research, Lee claimed that Asian Americans who earned their admission to Harvard University may have benefited...
MySanAntonio
U.S. bans sugar from biggest producer in Dominican Republic
Just as Americans are whipping up their holiday pies, imports of sugar from the Dominican Republic's largest sugar producer will be blocked at all United States ports. U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, sugar and sugar-based products made by Central Romana Corporation will be detained at ports of entry after an investigation by the agency found indications of the use of forced labor in its operations. The investigation found evidence of abusive working and living conditions, withheld wages, excessive overtime and other violations.
Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Best offers from Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, Acer and more
Black Friday is finally here, with laptop deals to be found on top brands. The biggest shopping event of the year will run all weekend and bring discounts on everything from TVs at Currys, gaming bargains, nintendo switch offers and tech gadgets to mattresses, fashion, toys and more. As always, our team of tech experts at IndyBest will be on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the “fake” deals to bring you the Black Friday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Black Friday...
Black Friday 2022: Best deals on TVs, air fryers, Dyson hair dryer, Xbox series S consoles and more
Black Friday is finally here! There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost every brand is taking part, too – think Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices considerably on big-ticket items. We’ve already found some very impressive discounts across the board,...
