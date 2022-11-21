Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Time to see how the Vikings respond to total embarrassment. Four days after getting humbled on their home field in a 40-3 loss to the Cowboys, the Vikings are back on the very same field to take on the Patriots. They're hoping to bounce back and prove to the country that they're much, much better than they showed in their last outing. A win would take the Vikings to 9-2 and put them five full games up on the Packers and Lions in the NFC North.

8 HOURS AGO