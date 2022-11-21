Read full article on original website
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Odell Beckham Jr. BREAKING: OBJ Has 'Good Visit Today' with Cowboys, Says Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones is spilling the beans on his Thanksgiving Day pursuit of Dallas Cowboys target Odell Beckham Jr.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Digest Week 12 Staff Picks
Happy Thanksgiving from the Browns Digest Staff. This week kicks off with three games to celebrate the Turkey Day festivities and the Browns Digest staff has picks for those games as well as the rest of the week. The Buffalo Bills go on the road to play in Detroit for...
Wichita Eagle
The Dolphins and Thanksgiving
For the 11th consecutive season, the Miami Dolphins are not involved in any of the Thanksgiving Day games around the NFL. The Dolphins last played on Thanksgiving in 2011 when they dropped a 20-19 decision against the Dallas Cowboys, and the current format calls for many more years of waiting — with a couple of possible exceptions.
Wichita Eagle
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
Wichita Eagle
Mac Jones, Patriots: No Days Off, Even Thanksgiving
FOXBORO — Even on national holidays, the New England Patriots take “no days off.”. For the first time in 10 years, the Pats will play football on Thanksgiving as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time from U.S. Bank Stadium. While many throughout the country...
Wichita Eagle
Texas vs. Baylor picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Lone Star State conference rivals face off in the regular season finale as Texas hosts Baylor still with a shot at the Big 12 Championship Game as college football's Week 13 action heats up on Black Friday. No, that well-worn cliche does not fully apply to Texas,...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Rams prediction: Here’s the awkward spot L.A. finds itself in vs. Kansas City
For the second straight week, Kansas City is facing a Los Angeles team that injuries have decimated. The Rams have a comprehensive medical report this week. Most importantly, though, they will be missing quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) and receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) — the two offensive players most responsible for the team’s Super Bowl run last season.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings vs. Patriots Live Score Updates — NFL Week 12, Thanksgiving Football
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Time to see how the Vikings respond to total embarrassment. Four days after getting humbled on their home field in a 40-3 loss to the Cowboys, the Vikings are back on the very same field to take on the Patriots. They're hoping to bounce back and prove to the country that they're much, much better than they showed in their last outing. A win would take the Vikings to 9-2 and put them five full games up on the Packers and Lions in the NFC North.
Wichita Eagle
Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 12
The fantasy football regular season is reaching its end. With only three weeks remaining some are eyeing a playoff push, while others look to bolster their roster for a title run. Despite where your roster may fall on the spectrum, here are a few waiver wire pickups that can help you in Week 12 and beyond.
Wichita Eagle
Browns and Buccaneers Injury Report on Thanksgiving Day
Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in just a couple of days, each team is operating without some key players in practice so far. Both teams are practicing on Thanksgiving. Notably, for Cleveland, safety D'Anthony Bell returned to practice from a concussion that had sidelined him. Tight end David Njoku practiced after being out yesterday. Right guard Wyatt Teller did not practice today. Greg Newsome remains out in concussion protocol.
Wichita Eagle
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em for Week 12
The New Orleans Saints (4-7) found a much-needed offensive rhythm on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (3-7). The contest produced strong outings from the Black and gold offense, including Andy Dalton, Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson, and Chris Olave. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season and...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Offense Keeping Pace With Vikings at Halftime
It didn't take long for the New England Patriots to realize they'd have to find a Plan B Thanksgiving night in Minneapolis. A defense that dominated the last two games was shredded early by the Minnesota Vikings, leaving the game in the hands of an offense that has struggled all season.
Wichita Eagle
Best Bet: Josh Allen Will Run for His Life in Detroit
The Detroit Lions' defense has been able to force more turnovers lately, resulting in extra offensive possessions. Dan Campbell expressed that securing turnovers this week will again be paramount, if the team has any chance of upsetting the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. “It’s huge. It’s huge, we desperately will...
Wichita Eagle
Harbaugh Expects Hard-Fought Game Between Ravens and Jaguars
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows his team has had a tough time against the Jacksonville Jaguars over the years. The Ravens are 10-12 in the regular season against Jacksonville, including a 3-7 mark as the road team. Under Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 with a 1-2...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Dolphins Preview: A Fresh Start Under Center
The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested Miami Dolphins in Week 12 from Hardrock Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a five-game losing streak, while the Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak and are fresh off a bye. The Texans' 23-10 home loss to the Washington...
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs rookie is adding playing time — helped by two coaches and a locker-room staple
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams motioned toward his locker Wednesday, pointing at one of the tools that’s helped him most during his rookie season. “If I showed you my notebook, every single day,” Williams said, “there’s something they tell me and something to work on.”
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
