Read full article on original website
Related
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
AFP
Half of Kyiv residents still without electricity after strikes
Nearly half of Kyiv residents were still without electricity Friday, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said, two days after Russian strikes battered the country's already struggling energy grid. Half of consumers are still without electricity," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Mullins will be missed at BPS helm; Florida is or isn't out of step: Letters, Nov. 27, 2022
Dr. Mullins was 'an excellent, exceptional educator' I was asked if I thought our superintendent of schools should have been terminated by the new school board, The answer is a resounding "No." ...
POLITICO
The Chinese drones over Washington
EVERY STEP YOU TAKE, EVERY MOVE YOU MAKE — The Chinese-made drones will be watching you. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill on the Senate Homeland Security, Commerce and Intelligence committees have received classified briefings from federal officials and drone industry experts on hundreds of intrusions into secure airspace by recreational drones made by Chinese company DJI.
As World War II veterans fade, we salute them with gratitude | Opinion
Earlier this month, Delaware and the nation commemorated Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day set aside each year to acknowledge the living men and women who served in our armed forces. The living veterans date back to service in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq. Regardless of our own individual and personal views of those conflicts, the very least we can do is honor those who wore the uniform. Serving in a war or conflict is not the only factor that qualifies someone to be a veteran; many served overseas and at home when our...
Comments / 0