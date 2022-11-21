Meek Mill Reveals ‘Going Bad’ Song With Drake Made $24 Million But He Doesn’t Know How Much He Made

Read full article on original website
Meek Mill Says Thanksgiving Is Fake – ‘The Pilgrims Killed the Indians’
As many people across the U.S. prepare for Thanksgiving, Meek Mill is going viral for a tweet calling the holiday a farce. On Monday (Nov. 21), Meek Mill fielded questions from fans during a Q&A session on Twitter in preparation for his new mixtape Flamerz 5. One fan asked the Philly rapper what he would be doing on Thanksgiving, which got a rise from the Dreamchasers boss.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Kanye West made a Yeezy designer sit on the floor during an hours-long meeting and told her she didn't 'deserve to sit at the table,' report says
Former Yeezy and Adidas staffers said Kanye West created a toxic environment at the brand. One former employee accused him of "playing mind games."
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He’ll Quit Rapping If Someone Buys His Hard Drive for $100 Million
If you have deep pockets, you could own YoungBoy Never Broke Again's music catalog and help him retire. Recently, the Louisiana rapper announced that he will quit rapping if someone buys his hard drive for $100 million. On Friday (Nov. 23), NBA YoungBoy shared a photo on his Instagram Story...
Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest
Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer. On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.
Nick Cannon Says He Thinks He’s Done Having Kids
Nick Cannon says he thinks he's done having children for the foreseeable future. On Nov. 17, Nick was in attendance at Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event at Academy L.A. in Los Angeles. While on the red carpet, the fertile rapper-TV show host was asked about his growing family of over 10 kids.
August Alsina Reveals Man Who’s Been Teaching Him How to Love
August Alsina is trending on social media today following the season-ending episode of VH1's The Surreal Life, on which the crooner introduced the man who's been teaching him how to love. In the episode, which aired on Monday (Nov. 21), August Alsina closes things out by waxing poetic about how...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Responds to Criticism of His Painted Nails
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is responding to people making fun of him for painting his fingernails. Yesterday (Nov. 21), the "I Admit" rapper hopped on his Instagram Story to deliver a message to the haters. "Y'all be playing with the slime, huh?" NBA YoungBoy began in the video. "See, all...
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing in Eight-Figure Deal – Report
Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold her publishing and masters in a deal that is said to be worth eight-figures. On Monday (Nov. 21), Billboard reported the "Fancy" rapper is cashing out by transacting the rights to her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. Iggy's body of work includes the LPs The New Classic, In My Defense and The End of an Era. She's also released the EPs Glory, Change Your Life, Survive the Summer and Wicked Lips. In 2019, she started he own label called Bad Dreams. The deal includes the Billboard chart-topping single "Fancy" featuring Charli XCX and other Iggy hits like "Black Widow" featuring Rita Ora and "Problem" featuring Ariana Grande, and has the potential to earn the Aussie MC future revenue.
Blueface and Chrisean Rock Interview With Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Ends in Chaos After Rock Throws Person Into Couch, Chair Into Wall
Kai Cenat's recent Twitch stream with Blueface and Chrisean Rock became a chaotic scene that included wrestling moves and Rock throwing a chair into a wall. Last night (Nov. 21), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat aired his latest episode with the recently arrested Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The episode featured multiple wild moments. In one instance, Blueface and Chrisean Rock forcibly remove Kai from his chair so the rapper can sit in it.
