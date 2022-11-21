ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Here’s what you need to know about Thanksgiving week weather

By Kaitlin Flanigan, Kelley Bayern
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAvAK_0jIwA7j600

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Planning out your Thanksgiving holiday week? Here’s what you need to know about the weather forecast in Oregon.

Things will be mainly dry on Monday around the region, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. However, there will be increasing clouds by the evening as we see a cold front approaching the Willamette Valley.

As a result, rain will be returning on Tuesday, breaking our dry streak. Expect more widespread and persistent rainfall on Tuesday, with about 0.25 inches to 0.5 inches in the forecast.

Rain is expected to pick up around 9 a.m. and beyond with soggy moments through the afternoon. We’ll also bring in breezy winds from the southwest, with wind gusts of up to 25 mph around midday.

5.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast; the third one in four days

Furthermore, Tuesday’s system may bring a light dusting of snow, about 1 to 3 inches, mainly above 6,000 feet in the Cascades. If you’re traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday over the passes, the Cascades will see mainly rainfall, perhaps a rain/snow mix with breezy winds late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. No snow accumulation is expected on the roadways at this time.

By Wednesday, things will quickly dry out across the region, with sunshine and mild highs by Thanksgiving Day on Thursday as high pressure takes over.

However, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, since models are trending toward a rainier pattern in Portland this weekend and beyond.

