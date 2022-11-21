ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola, CA

Plumas County News

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING, LAFCO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the PLUMAS Local Agency Formation Commission. A Sphere of Influence Update for the Beckwourth Fire Protection District, Eastern. Plumas Rural Fire Protection District, Gold Mountain Community Services District, and. Sierra Valley Fire Protection District. LAFCO is required to conduct a Sphere of. Influence Update consistent...
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County election results sent off for certification

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office has released election results from the Nov. 8 General Election. Late Wednesday afternoon, the elections office finished curing the final signatures. The race for Chico City Council District 3 came down to 234 votes. Current council member Dale Bennett finished...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
PENN VALLEY, CA
Plumas County News

Final votes are tallied; see how Plumas voted

The final votes have been verified and counted. This morning Plumas County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile released the final tallies, which are scheduled to be certified by the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6. The results had been anticipated to be available last Friday or yesterday, but when asked yesterday,...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

New rules regarding specialty plates take effect January 1, 2023

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno resident Peter Gulash shows us two of the things that make him happy in this world. A 1970 MG BGT and a 1974 Jensen Healey MKY. He’s currently president of the Reno British Car Club and says most of the members have plates like he does. They say “Classic Vehicle.”
RENO, NV
Plumas County News

Notice of First Case Management Conference, Vieira vs Dixon

PLAINTIFF(S)/PETITIONER(S) DEFENDANT(S)/RESPONDENT(S) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Family Law Case Management Conference has been set for December 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM to be held in the Department 2 of the Superior Court, located at 520 Main Street, Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971. Petitioner or counsel for Petitioner is...
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California

Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Rotary delivers meals to homebound seniors

Quincy Rotary members spent the day before Thanksgiving delivering meals to homebound seniors that were made by Safeway. In front. Herschel Beail, left, and John Flanigan. Behind them from left: Marcia Price, Kathy Beail, Lisa Kelly, Karen Kleven, Beth Reid, Mike Flanigan and John Breaux. Back row is Andy Ryback, Kim and Killian from Safeway who made the meals, and Rick and David Leonhardt. Photo submitted.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Sparkle, light parade and tree lightning Dec. 2

Friday, December 2nd marks our 32nd Annual Sparkle celebration; an evening of fun, shopping and entertainment! The magic begins at 5:00 p.m., with businesses staying open late for some fantastic Christmas shopping. At 5:30 we welcome back Beautiful Feet Dance Company to perform on the Courthouse steps; it’s been a...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: The state of Spanish Springs Ranch breaks my heart

In reference to Spanish Springs Ranch (in Meadow Valley), it just breaks my heart to see it in its current state. I drove by there a month ago on an antelope hunt, and memories came flooding back of an Outdoor Writers Association of California meeting we held there many years ago. Everything about it was fantastic, but the smell of juniper and juniper firewood in the fireplace overrides a lot of it. RC Roberts was a bit of a drinker, but we enjoyed his company, and even had dinner with him at his personal home in the Madeline Plain one night. The stables and horseback riding, the ponds, the wildlife, the huge dining building and excellent food all made for one of the most memorable trips of my life. It was so depressing to see the dilapidated entrance where fountains used to be, and maintained lawns, and the long, sweeping road back to the ranch. Spanish Springs Ranch, I believe, died because of lack of advertising. Anyone who ever heard of it or saw it would want to visit there. One of the fondest memories of my 76 years now deteriorating into dust….where you can still find the tracks of wild horses, antelope and deer in the dust.
MEADOW VALLEY, CA
Plumas County News

Looking for the Best Carrot Cake in Plumas County, and more!

The pressure became too much! Who really does make the best carrot cake in Plumas County? We have to know and the folks at Sav Mor Foods and the Plumas Sierra County Fair Foundation are going to find out. Over six months, beginning in December, residents of Plumas County can finally put their recipes where their mouths are (you know what we mean!) and compete for the title of “Best of Plumas County.”
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

QHS senior holds Color Run this Saturday

Quincy High School student Hailey Crump is holding a Color Run this Saturday, Nov. 26 for her senior project. The proceeds from the run will benefit the Plumas Healthcare Foundation. Check-in for the event is at noon in the QHS cafeteria parking lot. The run start time is 12:45 p.m....
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

PUSD says goodbye to two leaders

“I apologize that the weather didn’t have this in person so we could honor two people tonight,” said Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick, who was at the school district office in Quincy, while the board trustees and administrators were dispersed throughout the district due to weather.
QUINCY, CA
Sierra Sun

Another 2 feet of snow in forecast; Winter storm warning extended

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The main part of the winter storm is expected to hit Tuesday morning at Truckee-Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno is expecting moderate to heavy snow throughout the day and have extended the winter storm warning from 4 a.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday due to continued travel impacts.
TRUCKEE, CA
Plumas County News

Portola plays for the championship tonight in Fall River

The Portola High School Tigers football players are 10-1 overall and 7-1 in league play this season. They took their team and fans all the way to the 2022 Northern Section Championship Football Playoffs and beat the Biggs Wolverines in front of the Portola fans on their home field on Nov. 18! After that victory there is just one game left in the season — the final championship game with the undefeated Fall River Bulldogs. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight in Fall River.
PORTOLA, CA

