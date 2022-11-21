Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING, LAFCO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the PLUMAS Local Agency Formation Commission. A Sphere of Influence Update for the Beckwourth Fire Protection District, Eastern. Plumas Rural Fire Protection District, Gold Mountain Community Services District, and. Sierra Valley Fire Protection District. LAFCO is required to conduct a Sphere of. Influence Update consistent...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County election results sent off for certification
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office has released election results from the Nov. 8 General Election. Late Wednesday afternoon, the elections office finished curing the final signatures. The race for Chico City Council District 3 came down to 234 votes. Current council member Dale Bennett finished...
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
Plumas County News
Final votes are tallied; see how Plumas voted
The final votes have been verified and counted. This morning Plumas County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile released the final tallies, which are scheduled to be certified by the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6. The results had been anticipated to be available last Friday or yesterday, but when asked yesterday,...
KOLO TV Reno
New rules regarding specialty plates take effect January 1, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno resident Peter Gulash shows us two of the things that make him happy in this world. A 1970 MG BGT and a 1974 Jensen Healey MKY. He’s currently president of the Reno British Car Club and says most of the members have plates like he does. They say “Classic Vehicle.”
Plumas County News
Notice of First Case Management Conference, Vieira vs Dixon
PLAINTIFF(S)/PETITIONER(S) DEFENDANT(S)/RESPONDENT(S) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Family Law Case Management Conference has been set for December 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM to be held in the Department 2 of the Superior Court, located at 520 Main Street, Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971. Petitioner or counsel for Petitioner is...
actionnewsnow.com
Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California
Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
Plumas County News
Quincy Rotary delivers meals to homebound seniors
Quincy Rotary members spent the day before Thanksgiving delivering meals to homebound seniors that were made by Safeway. In front. Herschel Beail, left, and John Flanigan. Behind them from left: Marcia Price, Kathy Beail, Lisa Kelly, Karen Kleven, Beth Reid, Mike Flanigan and John Breaux. Back row is Andy Ryback, Kim and Killian from Safeway who made the meals, and Rick and David Leonhardt. Photo submitted.
Plumas County News
Quincy Sparkle, light parade and tree lightning Dec. 2
Friday, December 2nd marks our 32nd Annual Sparkle celebration; an evening of fun, shopping and entertainment! The magic begins at 5:00 p.m., with businesses staying open late for some fantastic Christmas shopping. At 5:30 we welcome back Beautiful Feet Dance Company to perform on the Courthouse steps; it’s been a...
Plumas County News
Reminder: Time to get your entry forms in for the Taylorsville Light Parade
Organizers of the Taylorsville Light Parade — set for this Saturday, Nov. 26, are encouraged to get their entry forms submitted as soon as possible. This 21st annual event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., starting at the Indian Valley Museum, which will be open for visitors. See details and the entry form below.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: The state of Spanish Springs Ranch breaks my heart
In reference to Spanish Springs Ranch (in Meadow Valley), it just breaks my heart to see it in its current state. I drove by there a month ago on an antelope hunt, and memories came flooding back of an Outdoor Writers Association of California meeting we held there many years ago. Everything about it was fantastic, but the smell of juniper and juniper firewood in the fireplace overrides a lot of it. RC Roberts was a bit of a drinker, but we enjoyed his company, and even had dinner with him at his personal home in the Madeline Plain one night. The stables and horseback riding, the ponds, the wildlife, the huge dining building and excellent food all made for one of the most memorable trips of my life. It was so depressing to see the dilapidated entrance where fountains used to be, and maintained lawns, and the long, sweeping road back to the ranch. Spanish Springs Ranch, I believe, died because of lack of advertising. Anyone who ever heard of it or saw it would want to visit there. One of the fondest memories of my 76 years now deteriorating into dust….where you can still find the tracks of wild horses, antelope and deer in the dust.
Plumas County News
Looking for the Best Carrot Cake in Plumas County, and more!
The pressure became too much! Who really does make the best carrot cake in Plumas County? We have to know and the folks at Sav Mor Foods and the Plumas Sierra County Fair Foundation are going to find out. Over six months, beginning in December, residents of Plumas County can finally put their recipes where their mouths are (you know what we mean!) and compete for the title of “Best of Plumas County.”
Plumas County News
QHS senior holds Color Run this Saturday
Quincy High School student Hailey Crump is holding a Color Run this Saturday, Nov. 26 for her senior project. The proceeds from the run will benefit the Plumas Healthcare Foundation. Check-in for the event is at noon in the QHS cafeteria parking lot. The run start time is 12:45 p.m....
Plumas County News
PUSD says goodbye to two leaders
“I apologize that the weather didn’t have this in person so we could honor two people tonight,” said Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick, who was at the school district office in Quincy, while the board trustees and administrators were dispersed throughout the district due to weather.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Sierra Sun
Another 2 feet of snow in forecast; Winter storm warning extended
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The main part of the winter storm is expected to hit Tuesday morning at Truckee-Tahoe. The National Weather Service in Reno is expecting moderate to heavy snow throughout the day and have extended the winter storm warning from 4 a.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday due to continued travel impacts.
mynews4.com
Elderly woman killed after being hit by car at popular Reno shopping center
An elderly woman was killed over the weekend after she was hit by a car at a popular Reno shopping center. Lydia Reading, 81, was hit by a car in the area of Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing during the evening hours of November 19. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's...
Plumas County News
Portola plays for the championship tonight in Fall River
The Portola High School Tigers football players are 10-1 overall and 7-1 in league play this season. They took their team and fans all the way to the 2022 Northern Section Championship Football Playoffs and beat the Biggs Wolverines in front of the Portola fans on their home field on Nov. 18! After that victory there is just one game left in the season — the final championship game with the undefeated Fall River Bulldogs. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight in Fall River.
Comments / 0