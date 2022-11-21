Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped the Supreme Court after it rejected his emergency appeal seeking to shield his tax returns from House Democrats.
Tesla's Recall Woes Multiply As 80,561 Imported And MIC Electric Vehicles Now Impacted In China
Tesla Inc. TSLA has filed for a voluntary recall of 80,561 cars in China, according to a notice filed with China State Administration for Market Regulation. This comes at a time when the company is struggling in the country amid slowing demand. What Happened: Vehicles covered under the recall include...
Witness says Walmart shooter seemed to choose targets. 'He was picking people out'
An employee who survived the Virginia Walmart mass shooting says of the manager who opened fire that 'the way he was acting — he was going hunting.'
How did trendy boba tea become a symbol for liberal, upper-class Asians? | Mary Chao
The Twitter post spread like wildfire in the Asian American community. A controversial op-ed in The New York Times written by Columbia University sociology professor Jennifer Lee this month rattled nerves. Based on a small sampling of research, Lee claimed that Asian Americans who earned their admission to Harvard University may have benefited...
Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Best offers from Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, Acer and more
Black Friday is finally here, with laptop deals to be found on top brands. The biggest shopping event of the year will run all weekend and bring discounts on everything from TVs at Currys, gaming bargains, nintendo switch offers and tech gadgets to mattresses, fashion, toys and more. As always, our team of tech experts at IndyBest will be on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the “fake” deals to bring you the Black Friday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Black Friday...
Black Friday 2022: Best deals on TVs, air fryers, Dyson hair dryer, Xbox series S consoles and more
Black Friday is finally here! There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost every brand is taking part, too – think Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices considerably on big-ticket items. We’ve already found some very impressive discounts across the board,...
