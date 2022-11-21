ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Best offers from Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, Acer and more

Black Friday is finally here, with laptop deals to be found on top brands. The biggest shopping event of the year will run all weekend and bring discounts on everything from TVs at Currys, gaming bargains, nintendo switch offers and tech gadgets to mattresses, fashion, toys and more. As always, our team of tech experts at IndyBest will be on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the “fake” deals to bring you the Black Friday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Black Friday...
The Independent

Black Friday 2022: Best deals on TVs, air fryers, Dyson hair dryer, Xbox series S consoles and more

Black Friday is finally here! There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost every brand is taking part, too – think Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices considerably on big-ticket items. We’ve already found some very impressive discounts across the board,...

