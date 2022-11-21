Liberty Hill resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Someone living in Liberty Hill is $1 million richer after matching every number except for the Powerball in a drawing held earlier this month.
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing. This lucky individual’s ticket had all five of the white numbers drawn at that time (7-14-24-30-56) but not the red Powerball number (7).Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket came from a QuikTrip convenience store located at 1911 N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park.
Luck is apparently in the air in Central Texas because a number of people in the area have won millions off their lottery tickets in the past month. Most recently, an H-E-B grocery store in northwest Austin sold a $2 million winner to a customer. An Austinite also won $1 million from a scratch ticket bought at an Elgin store.
At the beginning of this month, another Cedar Park convenience store sold someone a Powerball ticket that earned $1 million, while another person took home $1 million after buying a ticket at a Round Rock business.
The largest jackpot in Powerball history — a prize that exceeded $2 billion — went to a person who lives in California earlier this month after the money accumulated from multiple drawings with no one matching the full set of numbers. Historically, more jackpot-winning tickets have been sold in Pennsylvania than in any other state, Powerball records show. A total of 18 winners have been recorded in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, while Florida has sold the second-most jackpot-winning tickets at 16.
