Washington County, IL

Washington Missourian

Motorist crashes into dispensary, vehicle causes fire in building

Multiple police and firefighters were dispatched to the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, said the department's initial page was made at 12:18 a.m. after the dispensary's security system began sounding multiple alarms.
WASHINGTON, MO
advantagenews.com

Man killed in SUV vs. UTV crash

A Piasa man was killed, and his brother seriously injured in an SUV vs. UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash this week. The crash happened at about 2:45pm Monday on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County. Information from the Illinois State Police indicates 60-year-old Wayne...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Body Found In Farmington

(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Man, 60, killed in Jersey Country crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man from Piasa, Illinois was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. Preliminary information concluded that a maroon Polaris Ranger attempted to make a left-hand turn into a field access entrance from Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County when it crossed into the path of a silver Ford Escape. The Escape hit the back into the Polaris Ranger, causing the Polaris Ranger to roll over into the field.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service

Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
KMOV

2 dead, 1 injured in South City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and one was injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, according to police. St. Louis police reported a Cadillac XTS was speeding down Meramec when it crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Trax around 10 p.m. After the collision, the Chevrolet continued west into the intersection of Meramec and Gravois, and the Cadillac rolled over.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Woman Missing Since November 22

A Sullivan woman has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 22. Kaitlyn Roberts was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the Maple Street area. She is an 18-year-old white female, 5-feet tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should contact the Sullivan Police Department...
SULLIVAN, MO
KMOV

11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man killed in hit-and-run near Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in St. Louis City. The man reportedly hopped over the concrete wall dividing S. 14th Street at the eastbound Interstate 64 exit ramp and the sidewalk just before midnight. After he hopped the wall, he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Fire closes Alton Hit N Run

A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
ALTON, IL
kfmo.com

Kenaum Charged in Bone Hole Shooting

(Park Hills, MO) A Park Hills Teenager, 17 year old Billy James Kenaum Jr., is charged with three counts of first degree assault serious physical injury, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of delivery of a controlled substance after he is alleged to have been involved in a shooting at the Bone Hole access swimming area earlier this year. He's the fourth person charged in connection to the incident. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident.
PARK HILLS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman found fatally shot at Walgreens on Lafayette Avenue

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a parking lot near Soulard. Police were called at about 11:15 p.m. to the parking lot of the Walgreens at 1530 Lafayette Ave. in St. Louis. There, a female victim was found unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to her chest inside of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

