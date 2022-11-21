Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Motorist crashes into dispensary, vehicle causes fire in building
Multiple police and firefighters were dispatched to the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, said the department's initial page was made at 12:18 a.m. after the dispensary's security system began sounding multiple alarms.
advantagenews.com
Man killed in SUV vs. UTV crash
A Piasa man was killed, and his brother seriously injured in an SUV vs. UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash this week. The crash happened at about 2:45pm Monday on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County. Information from the Illinois State Police indicates 60-year-old Wayne...
1 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Jersey County
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a car crash in Jersey County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16, according to Illinois State Police. A 2022 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on...
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
KMOV
Man, 60, killed in Jersey Country crash
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man from Piasa, Illinois was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. Preliminary information concluded that a maroon Polaris Ranger attempted to make a left-hand turn into a field access entrance from Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County when it crossed into the path of a silver Ford Escape. The Escape hit the back into the Polaris Ranger, causing the Polaris Ranger to roll over into the field.
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
Police are investigating an officer involved in a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service
Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
KMOV
2 dead, 1 injured in South City crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were killed and one was injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, according to police. St. Louis police reported a Cadillac XTS was speeding down Meramec when it crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Trax around 10 p.m. After the collision, the Chevrolet continued west into the intersection of Meramec and Gravois, and the Cadillac rolled over.
Boy in critical condition after Belleville shooting, one arrested
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Belleville.
KSDK
South St. Louis crash kills 2, leaves another injured Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS — Two people died and one person was injured in a crash late Tuesday night in south St. Louis. St. Louis police originally reported three people were killed in the crash. In a later report, police said two people died. The traffic incident involving two vehicles happened...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Woman Missing Since November 22
A Sullivan woman has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 22. Kaitlyn Roberts was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the Maple Street area. She is an 18-year-old white female, 5-feet tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should contact the Sullivan Police Department...
Police looking for suspect in south St. Louis early morning crash
The driver of a car involved in a rollover incident on Magnolia and Nebraska Avenue is wanted by police.
Three people dead in separate crashes
Three people are dead after two separate accidents overnight.
Adult now charged in Jefferson County teen’s shooting death
There has been a breakthrough criminal charge in the shooting death of a Jefferson County teen. A man has now been charged with trying to cover it up.
KMOV
11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said. The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
KMOV
Fenton man kidnapped woman, drove around with her and children while he delivered food: Police
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A Fenton man is accused of kidnapping a woman and two children. Jaquan K. Banks, 26, is accused of kidnapping a woman from a home in Collinsville, Illinois on Saturday at gunpoint. The suspect then allegedly drove the woman to Berkeley and assaulted her. Banks...
KMOV
Man killed in hit-and-run near Enterprise Center
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in St. Louis City. The man reportedly hopped over the concrete wall dividing S. 14th Street at the eastbound Interstate 64 exit ramp and the sidewalk just before midnight. After he hopped the wall, he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle, according to police.
advantagenews.com
Fire closes Alton Hit N Run
A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
kfmo.com
Kenaum Charged in Bone Hole Shooting
(Park Hills, MO) A Park Hills Teenager, 17 year old Billy James Kenaum Jr., is charged with three counts of first degree assault serious physical injury, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of delivery of a controlled substance after he is alleged to have been involved in a shooting at the Bone Hole access swimming area earlier this year. He's the fourth person charged in connection to the incident. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident.
Woman found fatally shot at Walgreens on Lafayette Avenue
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a parking lot near Soulard. Police were called at about 11:15 p.m. to the parking lot of the Walgreens at 1530 Lafayette Ave. in St. Louis. There, a female victim was found unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to her chest inside of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
