Austin police looking for leads in deadly shooting near Barton Springs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is still looking for the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man found near Barton Springs Pool in August.

Police found Camnik Eugene Campbell shot to death in a parking lot near the popular south Austin park and recreation area on Aug. 25.

Detective Israel Pina spoke at a news conference Monday afternoon alongside Campbell’s family members wearing bright yellow shirts with his picture on them, as they asked for new leads in the ongoing investigation. So far Pina said officers have gotten very few leads leading them to Campbell’s killer.

“I’ve dug and dug and dug into this young man’s life, and I can’t find anything that would lead me to suspect that he was up to anything bad other than just being a human being at a park,” Pina said. “This is a true victim that we have here, and I know someone out there knows something about what happened. They just need to come forward with it.”

During her remarks, Campbell’s mother held his son, a child he never got to meet because the birth happened after the deadly shooting this summer.

“This was some senseless crime, and I’m praying for justice,” the victim’s mother said. “But that justice would probably be accelerated if someone was out there and could say something because they know something. Please come forth.”

What happened?

APD told reporters police initially responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at 7:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Rd. The caller reported shots through a car window.

When police got there, police said they found a blood trail near a sedan and then spotted a man’s body on the pool grounds.

Anyone with details or video of the shooting should call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (512) 472-8477 or email APD Homicide . You may remain anonymous.

Park safety

The same week Campbell died, police also worked a homicide at Auditorium Shores .

In that case, police said a passerby called 911 around 7 a.m. after finding a man unresponsive on the ground. Officers ultimately arrested Coltan Moore, 30, for first-degree murder.

“I’ve personally worked this sector for approximately five years now, and it’s very uncommon for us to have an incident in this public of a place,” said Officer Michael Bullock.

Following Campbell’s case and the Auditorium Shores homicide, police increased patrols at all City parks.

The police department said it has been able to upkeep the beefed-up patrolling since.

Additionally, a working group was created over the summer to address park safety. The group is still working on compiling a list of official recommendations.

