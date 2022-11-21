Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
doniphanherald.com
With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds California man of $474K, police say
GRAND ISLAND — A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested last week following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. Her...
doniphanherald.com
Family thankful for support during Kearney man's 7-year journey to receiving a new heart
KEARNEY — Deb Petersen said that making it through her husband’s journey to a new heart would have been impossible without the support they and their family received. Neighbors kept the lawn clipped and built a ramp so that it was easier for Roger to come and go. The couple’s church and work families were very supportive. He and Deb frequently received encouragement from the community.
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
KSNB Local4
Truck washout denied by the Hall County Board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. At least not for the moment, as the Hall County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 against Mid America Truck Washout building a new truck wash near the Bosselman Travel Center. Several people spoke against the...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island fire crews contain grass fire
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire along Highway 281 near Schimmer Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Once there, they worked with Grand Island Rural Fire to put out the fire. According to GIFR it took them 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze, then they worked to put out any hot spots.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island twin brothers among youngest to run polling sites
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The impact of elections typically goes beyond what is seen. In fact, what happens behind the scenes can make the biggest impact. Twin brothers Wyatt and Grant Kohles worked — and managed — separate precincts in Grand Island during this year’s general election.
unk.edu
City of Kearney commits $5 million to new Rural Health Education Building at UNK
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney is committing $5 million to a University of Nebraska project that will enhance health care education and training in the state. City council members voted unanimously Tuesday evening to support construction of the new Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. A partnership between UNK and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the roughly 100,000-square-foot facility will address critical health care workforce shortages in the state by expanding opportunities for students to study, train and eventually practice in central and western Nebraska.
foodsafetynews.com
Temporary Restraining Order extended in child labor case involving large meat company
A preliminary injunction that prevents a labor contracting firm from providing child labor to JBS in Grand Island, NE, has been extended to Dec. 7. The preliminary injunction is against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Ltd. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh on Nov. 9, 2022, sued Packers Sanitation alleging...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Sit N Bull Saloon’
GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - For the last four and a half years, John and Sherri Ditter have run the ‘Sit N Bull Saloon’ in Giltner. In that time, they’ve made tons of people happy with their delicious food. “I have very good staff and the food is...
KSNB Local4
NDOT presents Hastings Southeast Project to council
Another key winner drawn for 25 Keys of Christmas. G.I. City Council approves items including Conestoga Marketplace development and Railside restrooms. Wellness Wednesday: Healthy and delicious side dish for your Thanksgiving meal. On this edition of Wellness Wednesday, a fall salad and sweet potato hummus for your Thanksgiving.
Aurora News Register
Deer harvest totals reported down this year
Deer firearm hunting season ended this weekend, with area hunters reporting less than usual success filling their tags. T&L Liquor, the only check-in station in Hamilton County, reported 202 tags checked in as of Monday, down considerably from previous years. “Usually we’re pushing 300 tags, so we were down quite...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island City Council approves Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has approved the plans for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Acquisitions is planning a $221 million investment for the shopping center that will be named the Conestoga Marketplace. The Elkhorn developer has big plans for the 50 acres...
