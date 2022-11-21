Read full article on original website
Xbox Game Pass Gets 2 Day One Releases at the Same Time
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained not just one new day-one release, but two. As Game Pass members have come to expect from Xbox, new titles have been joining the subscription service on the same day of their actual launch for quite some time. And while this will surely continue to be a trend moving forward, Game Pass subscribers have today seen a rare double-helping of brand-new games to check out.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Surprised With Highly-Requested Feature
Assassin's Creed Valhalla players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are finally going to be able to enjoy a feature that many of them have been asking for since launch. The final update to the game is set to release on December 6, and when it drops it will give Eivor the ability to wear his or her hood at all times, including scenes where the cloak is taken off. This will just be an option though, and one that you need to turn on as it will not become the new default.
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo’s fastest selling games of all time
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first new mainline entries into the Pokémon series since 2019, have become the fastest selling games in Nintendo’s history, the company has announced. The two games sold 10 million units between them globally in their first three days on sale, including both physical and downloadable versions. “This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days,” the company’s press release reads.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet beat God of War and FIFA 23 to become the UK's biggest physical release of 2022
Scarlet and Violet is also now the second-biggest Pokemon launch of all time
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
Popular Nintendo 3DS Game May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon
A popular Nintendo 3DS game may be coming to Nintendo Switch soon. Masahiro Sakurai is best known for the Super Smash Bros. series, and that's partially because that's all he's worked on since 2008 with one exception. In 2012 he, as a director, released Kid Icarus: Uprising, the first game in the Kid Icarus since Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters was released in 1991 via the NES. The third and most recent release in the series, it was notably the only game to be made by Project Sora before it was shut down in 2012.
How to get the Modern Warfare 2 season 1 Combat Pack for free on PlayStation
The free Call of Duty content for PlayStation players is continuing to roll in, this time in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In spite of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision, the CoD publisher’s existing contract with PlayStation means that PS5 and PS4 players will continue to get exclusive CoD content for the time being.
The hardest Tetris game ever is coming to Switch and PS4
A famously tough arcade version of Tetris is being ported to consoles for the first time since its release in 1998. Publisher Hamster Corporation will release Arika’s Tetris: The Grand Master for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Dec. 1, as reported by Famitsu (via VGC), and confirmed on Twitter by Arika itself.
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
Battlefield Can't Keep Up With Call of Duty, Says Sony
Sony has now included EA's Battlefield franchise in its arguments against Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, saying the shooter can't keep up with Call of Duty. As reported by PC Gamer, Sony said in its response to the UK government's investigation into the merger that Call of Duty has found unparalleled success that no other shooter can compete, even Battlefield.
Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase
As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
Xbox Game Pass Gets Most Divisive Game Yet
Xbox Game Pass has today added what might be the most divisive game on the platform. Considering just how many titles are available via Game Pass, it stands to reason that not all of them would be beloved by subscribers. Still, it stands to reason that no other game on Xbox's video game subscription service has divided fans as much as the title it has brought to the library today.
