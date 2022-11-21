ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Lawmaker disputing report on AG office cost overrun

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota lawmaker is disputing a state auditor's report that has implicated him in wrongdoing in the one-point-eight million dollar cost overrun in the Attorney General's office. Representative Jason Dockter owns the building leased by the late Wayne Stenehjem's office, which racked up questionable costs according...
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota state lawmaker offers own report after being implicated in state auditor's report

(Fargo, ND) -- A state lawmaker is challenging an auditor's report with his own report. State Representative Jason Dockter was implicated in wrong-doing after a state auditor's report showed a one-point-eight-million-dollar over-run for a building he leased out to the Attorney General's office. State Auditor Joshua Gallion's report alleges "hundreds of thousands of questionable costs." Dockter says the rent he charges is fair and his report claims the over-run is "only" one-point-two-million-dollars.
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota AG to hold public hearings on proposed Sanford-Fairview merger

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is planning to host public hearings regarding the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services. South Dakota-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview announced plans last week for a merger. Three to four public hearings are planned, likely beginning in January.
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota State Fair CEO retiring

(Falcon Heights, MN) -- Minnesota State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer is retiring. Fair officials announced Hammer's retirement Monday. Hammer has been CEO for the past 26 years and is the longest serving chief executive in the organization's 169-year history. Hammer began working at the fair's greenhouse in the early 1970s...
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Mountain Lion Hunting seasons shifting

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's mountain lion hunting seasons are shifting. Early season in Zone One has closed and the late season is now open. Hunters are able to pursue lions with dogs during the late season. Hunters killed three lions during the early season that closed Sunday. The harvest...
wdayradionow.com

U.S Postal Service Investigator provides tips to protect packages from porch pirates

(Fargo, ND) -- A regional postal inspector is sharing ways to keep your packages safe from theft as the holiday season approaches. Rachel Williams is a Postal Inspector Team Lead who works with a Regional Contraband Investigation and Interdiction Team that covers North Dakota, Minnesota, and parts of Western Wisconsin. Williams says people talk about package theft pick up around the holidays more often, especially during Christmas, but she says the reality does not reflect the conversations.
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota health officials sounding alarm as more kids get sick in state

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Health officials are sounding the alarm as a growing number of kids get sick in Minnesota. The Minnesota Medical Association and eleven healthcare systems held a news conference to raise awareness about RSV and other widespread illnesses affecting children across the state. Healthcare experts warned parents to...
