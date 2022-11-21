Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
KUTV
Missionaries spend Thanksgiving assembling 400,000 meals for Utah Food Bank
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands of pre-packaged meals are on their way to the Utah Food Bank after volunteers at a massive Thanksgiving Day service project assembled them in just hours. More than a thousand missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence
Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
KUTV
Orem woman gives ultimate gift, saving two lives with kidney donation
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — An Orem woman is quickly recovering after an operation in October, in which she became a living kidney donor. “I’ve always been told that you can change the world one person at a time and you should be the change in the world that you want to see,” Sophia Jackson said.
Rudolph will not be the only ungulate in the skies above Utah this winter season
UTAH — With Christmas and thoughts of Rudolph on the horizon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be proving that deer can fly although be it with some assistance […]
BREAKING: Utes lose another four-star recruit from 2023 class
After whats been somewhat of a disappointing 2022 season, the Utah Utes have suffered yet another de-commitment for the class of 2023.
usustatesman.com
Is in-person shopping becoming extinct in Logan?
A recent study by Marist Poll showed Millennials continue to be the leading age group in online shopping — and students at Utah State University are no exception. . “I shop probably about a few times a week — like three,” Lexi Jones, a USU student, said. “I...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSLTV
South Jordan family is thankful for organ donation this Thanksgiving
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A local family said they have a lot to be thankful for this year after a family member received a lifesaving kidney transplant, but this transplant actually saved more than just one life. Amanda DuQuette-Roberts was sick, she found out in her early twenties that...
Park Record
Canyons Village set to brighten up the holiday season￼
Canyons Village at Park City Mountain will light up the holiday season with its sixth annual tree lighting ceremony and fireworks. The event,held on Friday, Nov. 25, has become a tradition for many people and families, said Whitney W. Ryan, Canyons Village Management Association director of marketing and public relations.
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
KSLTV
Utah’s biggest LGBTQ+ spaces focus on security in wake of Colorado shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Pride Center is upping security measures in the wake of the Club Q mass shooting and hate attack on the LGBTQ+ community, in an effort to make sure people feel safe when they visit the center. Providing a “safe space” also means physical...
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD investigates 2 accidents Wednesday morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — With low temperatures and a dusting of snow on the roadways, Salt Lake City Police reported they were already on the scene of two crashes before 8 a.m. Wednesday. “We are investigating two crashes — one involving one of...
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
KSLTV
Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
news3lv.com
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
Multiple agencies participate in backcountry rescue
PARK CITY, Utah — Multiple agencies participated in a backcountry rescue around 9 a.m. today. Park City Fire District Medic Ambulance 37, Back Country 33, and Back Country 3 all […]
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah
Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
tippnews.com
World of Illumination Opens Today in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
