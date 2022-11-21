ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man allegedly assaults woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’ by contracting COVID

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcHHC_0jIw4HHo00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly choked a woman and slammed her head on the ground for “ruining Thanksgiving” by contracting the flu and COVID-19, causing their plans to be canceled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aus9C_0jIw4HHo00

Taylor Parker mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Taylor Bryce Parker, 28, of Wichita Falls, is charged with assault family violence choking, a third-degree felony. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Friday, November 18, 2022, where he is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of Cunningham Drive around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, in reference to a welfare check.

LOCAL CRIME: Boyfriend says he’s ‘man enough to face the consequences’ prior to arrest

Police said officers arriving on the scene made contact with the female victim at the front door. They said she had obvious bruising around her neck area, a small cut above her right eye, and what appeared to be fresh blood on her clothing.

A responding officer said the victim told him she was assaulted by the suspect, later identified as Parker. She said he’d been drinking and was angry with her for being sick. She told police she had the flu as well as COVID-19, and Parker got mad at her for “ruining Thanksgiving” because they would no longer be able to go to his mom’s house for dinner.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police Parker pulled her by her hair and slammed her down on the tile floor, then she said he put his foot on her throat, obstructing her breaking, and began choking her with his hands.

LOCAL CRIME: Man accused of beating disabled veteran jailed

The victim told police Parker then continued to slam her head on the ground and told her that if she called the police she would be dead before they got there.

Police said they found Parker passed out in the bathroom. They said Parker admitted to drinking whiskey earlier in the day but denied assaulting the victim, claiming she fell.

According to police, Parker’s story was not consistent with the victim’s injuries.

Parker has several arrests on his record for assault, most of which were no-billed. He was arrested three times in 2019, in March, October, and December, on charges of assault. His December 2019 arrest was on a charge of continuous violence against the family.

LOCAL CRIME: Human smuggler admits to working with Juarez cartel

Parker was also arrested in 2019 for violating a protective order, for which he served a short jail sentence.

In 2016, he was arrested for allegedly hitting a parked car and failing to remain at the scene or leave information while he was suspected of being under the influence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Bitcoin theft suspect gets probation revoked

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An employee claiming to have been robbed of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin gets probation revoked. Timothy Paul Sears, 42, pleaded guilty to Theft over $2,500 and under $30K. His probation was revoked for failing to meet the terms of his probation. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 18, 2019, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

East Lawton Subway latest victim of burglary

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people broke into the Subway on the east side of Lawton just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with Subway said the individuals stole a safe containing several hundred dollars. According to the manager, it all happened in a span of thirty minutes. He said they...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man accused of beating disabled veteran jailed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man listed on Texoma’s Most Wanted for beating a disabled veteran is back behind bars this time for violating his probation. Sean Michael Blankenship was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after being featured on the Wichita Falls Police Department’s weekly wanted list. Blankenship is charged with Injury to a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
waurikanewsjournal.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report

Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
bowienewsonline.com

2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona

One man was arrested last Friday night following an alleged shooting incident outside Nocona. Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Monday details were still being sorted out since the incident involved a half dozen individuals in four different vehicles. Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the 911 call at 12:25...
NOCONA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Prepared parolee caught trying to falsify drug test

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested for allegedly trying to falsify a drug test. According to the arrest warrant, on Mar. 15, 2022 Wichita Falls Police were sent to the parole office on Seymour Highway for a man that had a parole warrant. Britton Thomas Ancell was arrested. While searching him […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Family of missing 69-year-old Oklahoma man pleads for help finding him

RANDLETT, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — In Cotton County, Oklahoma, simply minutes from the Red River, about 10 miles exterior the city of Randlett, authorities try to find a 69-year-old man following his mysterious disappearance. Grady Bruce Benson is a lifelong resident of Cotton County who has lived inside a mile...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton updated trash collection hours

A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma are asking for help. In surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers you can see two people break into High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves. The suspects are wearing hoodies and masks which disguises their appearance. If you have any information on this burglary contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Family wants answers after loved ones death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy