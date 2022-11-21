Read full article on original website
Takeaways from NMSU officials holding news conference to discuss shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – In the aftermath of a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend that involved New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake, NMSU officials held their first news conference to discuss it on Wednesday. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu; Director of Athletics Mario Moccia; and Dean […]
247Sports
New Mexico State freshman Bol Kuir discusses his transfer to San Diego
San Diego landed a commitment from New Mexico State transfer Bol Kuir. The 7-foot-3, 220 pound big man signed with the Toreros after receiving interest from Boise State, Georgia Tech, Miami among other programs. “I chose San Diego because when I went there I watched them play and practice and...
Sports Desk: UNM, NMSU speak on canceled games
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino spoke ahead of the Lobo class this weekend, and addressed the the canceled games against rival NMSU. “You know it’s just horrible,” Pitino said. “It’s horrible obviously for the people impacted, but also for the community and the state and the fan bases. I mean there’s […]
NMSU addresses deadly shooting on UNM campus involving NMSU basketball player
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is finally speaking out about the deadly shooting on Saturday at UNM involving an NMSU basketball player. Police say UNM students Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and two others lured Michael Peake to campus with plans to jump him. Police say they wanted payback after a fight with Peake […]
KOAT 7
UNM vs. NMSU basketball series has been cancelled for 2022
UNM Athletics has announced the UNM vs. NMSU men's basketball series has been cancelled for this season following Saturday's deadly shooting on the UNM campus. Saturday's matchup between the Lobos and the Aggies that was originally postponed has now been cancelled. The Dec. 3 matchup between New Mexico and New...
New Mexico vs. New Mexico State men’s basketball games canceled after shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The Battle of I-25 rivalry won’t be played between the New Mexico State and University of New Mexico men’s basketball teams during the 2022-23 season, UNM officials announced on Tuesday. The news of the cancellations comes as a result of a deadly shooting at UNM over the weekend that left 19-year-old […]
Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
KRQE News 13
UNM Athletics Dept. holds news conference to discuss future of Rio Grande Rivalry
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Athletics Department is holding a news conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the state of the UNM and New Mexico State University basketball game. Saturday’s basketball game between the two schools was postponed due to a shooting on UNM’s...
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
Liberty News
KOAT 7
NMSU officials considering new protocols after deadly shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State officials spoke at a virtual press conference regarding the Saturday shooting between Aggie basketball player Mike Peake and a University of New Mexico student. The student died following gun shots being fired from both parties. New details into the shooting that left a...
Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released
A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player.
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
