After sweeping UNLV by scores of 6-2 and 5-2 scores on its home ice this past weekend, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team traded places with the Skatin’ Rebels (7-5) in Wednesday’s computer rankings, ascending to the No. 2 spot while dropping UNLV to No. 4. Minot State (11-0), a team that swept Liberty in Minot, N.D., in early October, stayed atop the rankings while Adrian College (14-2-1) remained at No. 3. Defending ACHA DI national champion Central Oklahoma still occupies the No. 5 position.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO