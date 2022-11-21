ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

KTSM

Takeaways from NMSU officials holding news conference to discuss shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – In the aftermath of a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend that involved New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake, NMSU officials held their first news conference to discuss it on Wednesday. NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu; Director of Athletics Mario Moccia; and Dean […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: UNM, NMSU speak on canceled games

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino spoke ahead of the Lobo class this weekend, and addressed the the canceled games against rival NMSU. “You know it’s just horrible,” Pitino said. “It’s horrible obviously for the people impacted, but also for the community and the state and the fan bases. I mean there’s […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

UNM vs. NMSU basketball series has been cancelled for 2022

UNM Athletics has announced the UNM vs. NMSU men's basketball series has been cancelled for this season following Saturday's deadly shooting on the UNM campus. Saturday's matchup between the Lobos and the Aggies that was originally postponed has now been cancelled. The Dec. 3 matchup between New Mexico and New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Liberty News

New-No. 2 Flames switch spots with now-No. 4 Rebels following series sweep in Las Vegas

After sweeping UNLV by scores of 6-2 and 5-2 scores on its home ice this past weekend, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team traded places with the Skatin’ Rebels (7-5) in Wednesday’s computer rankings, ascending to the No. 2 spot while dropping UNLV to No. 4. Minot State (11-0), a team that swept Liberty in Minot, N.D., in early October, stayed atop the rankings while Adrian College (14-2-1) remained at No. 3. Defending ACHA DI national champion Central Oklahoma still occupies the No. 5 position.
LYNCHBURG, VA
KOAT 7

NMSU officials considering new protocols after deadly shooting at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State officials spoke at a virtual press conference regarding the Saturday shooting between Aggie basketball player Mike Peake and a University of New Mexico student. The student died following gun shots being fired from both parties. New details into the shooting that left a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Liberty News

Flames Fall 66-52 to Northwestern in Opening Game of Cancun Challenge

The Liberty Flames fell 66-52 to the Northwestern Wildcats in the opening game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge, Tuesday evening at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Liberty led by a point (29-28) over Northwestern at the half but committed a season-high 18 turnovers in the game and shot 22.2 percent (6-of-27) from the floor in the final 20 minutes.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Blane, Mangum, Phillips Named to CSC Academic All-District Team®

Liberty redshirt sophomore middle blocker Julia Mangum, sophomore middle blocker Madison Blane and sophomore outside hitter Kate Phillips have all been named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Volleyball Team®, as announced today by the College Sports Communicators (CSC, formerly CoSIDA). To earn inclusion on the team,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

DII Lady Flames, ranked No. 4 in Southeast Region, sweep Maryville at home

Liberty University’s ACHA Division II women’s hockey team swept Maryville University over the weekend at the LaHaye Ice Center (LIC), outshooting the Saints, 56-15, in a 3-0 victory on Friday night before getting goals from five different players in a 5-2 win in Saturday afternoon’s rematch, improving to 8-3-1 on the season.
LYNCHBURG, VA
KRQE News 13

UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Liberty News

Liberty Athletics participates in fall food drives for local families in the holiday season

In addition to Liberty University’s commitment to building successful athletic programs, it also emphasizes the importance of those same student-athletes giving back to the community through team-led food drives. One example of this is Liberty Football’s Thanksgiving food drive this week, in which players and staff gathered food for...

