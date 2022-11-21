Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Wall Street has soured on Coinbase since the FTX debacle, but ARK's Cathie Wood sees a buying opportunity as the stock price crumbles.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
decrypt.co
Billionaire Bill Ackman Does U-Turn on Crypto, Reveals Helium Investment
The billionaire founder of Pershing Square revealed that he’s a “small direct investor” in crypto projects including wireless network Helium. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has performed an about-face on his previously icy attitude towards crypto, saying that it is “here to stay.”. The founder and CEO...
u.today
Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Loses $60B In Two Days As Bitcoin Price Plunges
The past few days in the Bitcoin and crypto market have had a forceful impact from the bears. The prices of most of the crypto assets have been tolling to the south beyond expectation. In addition, the entire market is experiencing a decline due to the collapse of the FTX exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Long Bitcoin for First Time Since July 2021 With Big GBTC Purchase: Report
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm ARK Invest is buying up more shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time in over a year. According to public data from ARK, the firm purchased 273,327 shares of the Bitcoin (BTC)-based investment product on November 15. ARK made a...
$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said they've managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potential billions of dollars likely missing from the company's coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on November 11. The biggest worry for many of FTX's customers is they'll never see their money again. FTX failed because its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants used...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price still due $12K dip, says trader as ETF guru backs GBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed undecided on Nov. 24 as one trader reinforced a $12,000 BTC price target. BTC price "main target" for bottom $12,000-$14,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $16,500 as an eerie calm continued on the market. The pair nonetheless failed to convince analysts that...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Implosion Will Drive Bitcoin To Print Deeper Bear Market Lows, According to New Survey of Crypto Executives
A new survey is revealing the price targets of executives in the crypto space for Bitcoin (BTC) following the high-profile implosion of FTX. In new research, Web3 consulting firm BDC interviewed 53 C-level executives involved in various crypto projects including payments, decentralized finance (DeFi) and GameFi. According to the survey,...
dailyhodl.com
$138,400,000,000 Asset Manager Gearing Up To Launch New Crypto Hedge Fund by End of Year: Report
An investment firm with hundreds of billions of dollars worth of assets under its management is reportedly looking to launch a crypto hedge fund by the end of the year. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Man Group, the world’s largest publicly-traded investment company, is planning on rolling out its own digital assets hedge fund.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Trades Above $16,500 – Could This Be A Bear Trap?
BTC’s price lost its all-time high of $18,000 as FTX fiasco continued to affect its price. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as...
dailyhodl.com
Low-Cap Altcoin Jumps After Surprise Announcement From Crypto Exchange Binance
The price of a little known altcoin is surging after getting support from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. The trading platform’s mining pool service, Binance Pool, is adding Ravencoin (RVN) to its catalog of crypto assets as the Ethereum (ETH) merge in September spurred interest in the altcoin due to its proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism, which leaves room for mining.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Prediction: Why The Bulls Could Aim Fresh Rally To $0.45
Ripple remained well bid above the $0.35 support against the US Dollar. XRP price seems to be eyeing a fresh rally towards the $0.45 level. Ripple started a decent increase from the $0.32 support zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading above $0.350 and the 100 simple...
thecoinrise.com
Cathie Wood Unfazed By The Crypto Market Collapse
Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, is unwavering in her belief that bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030, despite the FTX crash and the subsequent downturn of the cryptocurrency market. The fact that Cathie Wood’s firm just bought an additional 176,945 shares in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)...
Comments / 0