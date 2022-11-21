ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
decrypt.co

Billionaire Bill Ackman Does U-Turn on Crypto, Reveals Helium Investment

The billionaire founder of Pershing Square revealed that he’s a “small direct investor” in crypto projects including wireless network Helium. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has performed an about-face on his previously icy attitude towards crypto, saying that it is “here to stay.”. The founder and CEO...
u.today

Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC

Crypto Market Loses $60B In Two Days As Bitcoin Price Plunges

The past few days in the Bitcoin and crypto market have had a forceful impact from the bears. The prices of most of the crypto assets have been tolling to the south beyond expectation. In addition, the entire market is experiencing a decline due to the collapse of the FTX exchange.
The Independent

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said they've managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potential billions of dollars likely missing from the company's coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo, which FTX hired in the hours after the company filed for bankruptcy on November 11. The biggest worry for many of FTX's customers is they'll never see their money again. FTX failed because its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants used...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price still due $12K dip, says trader as ETF guru backs GBTC

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed undecided on Nov. 24 as one trader reinforced a $12,000 BTC price target. BTC price "main target" for bottom $12,000-$14,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $16,500 as an eerie calm continued on the market. The pair nonetheless failed to convince analysts that...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Trades Above $16,500 – Could This Be A Bear Trap?

BTC’s price lost its all-time high of $18,000 as FTX fiasco continued to affect its price. Price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as...
dailyhodl.com

Low-Cap Altcoin Jumps After Surprise Announcement From Crypto Exchange Binance

The price of a little known altcoin is surging after getting support from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. The trading platform’s mining pool service, Binance Pool, is adding Ravencoin (RVN) to its catalog of crypto assets as the Ethereum (ETH) merge in September spurred interest in the altcoin due to its proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism, which leaves room for mining.
NEWSBTC

XRP Price Prediction: Why The Bulls Could Aim Fresh Rally To $0.45

Ripple remained well bid above the $0.35 support against the US Dollar. XRP price seems to be eyeing a fresh rally towards the $0.45 level. Ripple started a decent increase from the $0.32 support zone against the US dollar. The price is now trading above $0.350 and the 100 simple...
thecoinrise.com

Cathie Wood Unfazed By The Crypto Market Collapse

Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, is unwavering in her belief that bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030, despite the FTX crash and the subsequent downturn of the cryptocurrency market. The fact that Cathie Wood’s firm just bought an additional 176,945 shares in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)...

