Read full article on original website
Related
saintmaryssports.com
Cardinals get back on winning track
WINONA, Minn. — The Saint Mary's men's hockey team took the ice Tuesday evening in dire need of an offensive jump-start. After opening the season with five goals in a season-opening tie with Lake Forest, the Cardinals' offense has been mired in an early-season deep-freeze — managing just 11 goals in its last seven games combined.
Linda’s Bakery makes thousands of pies to prep for Thanksgiving
WEST SALEM (WKBT) – If you’re serving family and friends at home for Thanksgiving, time is running out to get everything you need. Linda’s Bakery in West Salem is busy. The staff has made well over 2,000 pies this week in addition to hundreds of other holiday bakery items. If you’re thinking ahead to Christmas, staff suggest ordering ahead of...
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
KIMT
Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
Vehicles Heading in Opposite Directions Collide Near Winona
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash near Winona sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Jessie of Winona, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 and a GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Melissa Markusen of St. Paul was traveling north on 61.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Kwik Trip President, CEO Don Zietlow retiring, son to take his place
Don Zietlow served as president and CEO for 22 years and 52 years total with the company.
WEAU-TV 13
3 people hurt in Pepin County head-on crash Tuesday evening
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a head-on crash near Durand Tuesday evening. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 near the intersection with Highway 25. According to a release, a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Durand...
Viroqua man injured in truck vs tractor crash
According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near the Town of Franklin. A truck driven by 37-year-old Thomas Brudos collided with the tractor as Brudos turned off of County NN onto Thompson Road.
KIMT
Knock-and-announce search warrant leads to Rochester woman being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A knock-and-announce warrant this week has resulted in charges against two women who are believed to distribute fentanyl. The sheriff’s office said the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the 1900 block of W. Center St. in Rochester near Cascade Lake Park.
Former Shopko building on south side of La Crosse sold to local business owner
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A local business owner is buying a former La Crosse Shopko. Allan McCormick is purchasing the building on Mormon Coulee Road. McCormick is the owner of La Crosse Technology. The Shopko building has been vacant since 2019. It’s not clear how McCormick plans to use the building. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
BREAKING: Tomah Police respond to a stabbing early Thursday morning
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A man was stabbed in Tomah early Thursday morning. Tomah Police Department arrived at the scene at 1:19 a.m. and found a 58-year-old man with a stab wound in his chest. First responders took the victim to Tomah Health. He is in stable condition. Tomah Police arrested 43-year-old Dennis J. Balaban. He is being accused of...
KAAL-TV
Byron man arrested on probation; allegedly attacked police officers
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing DWI and assault charges after Rochester police arrested him outside a NW shopping center. According to court documents, Rochester police responded to Glynners Pub on Broadway after being told Bryce James Bjork, 48, had been spotted at the bar. Bjork...
Mayo Clinic Health System doctors give tips to avoid respiratory illness
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Cases of respiratory illnesses like influenza and RSV continue to rise. According to Mayo Clinic Health System, COVID-19 is still actively affecting people of all ages in the La Crosse community. Doctors recommend you stay up to date on vaccines and wash your hands frequently. And when it comes to sick kids, doctors say parents need...
Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse man convicted of weapons charge, after summertime shooting incident on George Street
A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been found guilty of felony possession of a firearm, in connection with a north-side shooting spree last summer. Dakota Fair entered a plea on the weapon charge, while a charge of reckless endangerment was dismissed. A video showed Fair firing a gun at buildings...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man accused of stealing, killing dog sentenced
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man accused of stealing a dog and killing it is sentenced in Chippewa County court. Nov. 23, 2022 court records show 40-year-old Joshua Erickson of Eau Claire is sentenced to five years in prison and two years extended supervision. Erickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mistreatment of animals causing death.
Comments / 0