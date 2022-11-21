ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
post-register.com

Lockhart icon passes￼

Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
LOCKHART, TX
austin.com

The Hallmark Channel Is Coming To Austin With A Crochet Christmas

To celebrate the Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Channel is bringing something special to the streets of Austin. On Sunday, December 4, keep an eye out for festive Hallmark Channel cars decked out in custom crochet sweaters. Just five cities were chosen for this stunt and Austin is one of them!
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points Reopening December 1st, 2022

Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points is kicking off the holiday season with a grand reopening of its Austin location at 7710 N FM 620 Suite 750 in Four Points Centre on Thursday, Dec. 1st. Festivities will kick off with daily specials through Sunday, Dec. 4th. Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points will donate 15% of its grand reopening sales on Dec. 1-2 to Keep Austin Fed.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

It’s Back: Peppermint Parkway Is In Full Swing For The Holidays At Circuit Of The Americas

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.
AUSTIN, TX
What Now Austin

Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location

“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Austin-Round Rock area resident wins $2 million off Powerball ticket

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B. The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B at 10710 Research Blvd. for the Nov. 12 drawing. The ticket matched all five of the white ball...
MANOR, TX
luxury-houses.net

Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin firefighters show how NOT to fry your Thanksgiving turkey

AUSTIN, Texas - With Thanksgiving just days away, the Austin Fire Department is reminding everyone how NOT to fry a turkey. Firefighters say there are 5 important turkey frying safety tips to keep in mind this Thanksgiving:. Too much oil in the fryer pot: An overfilled pot leads to spillover...
AUSTIN, TX
kneiradio.com

Toilet Explodes at Austin, Texas Dental Office

Have you ever seen a toilet explode? On November 15th, a front desk worker opened up Circle C Dental in Austin, Texas. Maggie Kieffer said she immediately noticed the office did not smell right. She and her colleagues determined the smell was coming from the staff bathroom at the back of the building, and upon investigation they saw the toilet had completely exploded. The Austin Fire Department investigated and couldn’t offer a solid explanation. Kieffer had another theory—she found a news story about a toilet that exploded in Oklahoma after a lightning bolt struck an apartment building, traveled through an exhaust vent and exploded the toilet. Though there’s no record of lightning the night before the exploded toilet was discovered in Austin, it is possible there was some not recorded by weather radar. The other theory: the vent fan in the ceiling somehow fell and caused the damage. Luckily, there were no injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dell Children’s emergency rooms see twice as many patients due to high RSV cases

Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Unsplash) In Austin, pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to surge in October. This was more than two months before cases typically reach their peak, according to Dr. Leah Harris, the interim president and chief physician at Dell Children’s Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
