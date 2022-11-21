Have you ever seen a toilet explode? On November 15th, a front desk worker opened up Circle C Dental in Austin, Texas. Maggie Kieffer said she immediately noticed the office did not smell right. She and her colleagues determined the smell was coming from the staff bathroom at the back of the building, and upon investigation they saw the toilet had completely exploded. The Austin Fire Department investigated and couldn’t offer a solid explanation. Kieffer had another theory—she found a news story about a toilet that exploded in Oklahoma after a lightning bolt struck an apartment building, traveled through an exhaust vent and exploded the toilet. Though there’s no record of lightning the night before the exploded toilet was discovered in Austin, it is possible there was some not recorded by weather radar. The other theory: the vent fan in the ceiling somehow fell and caused the damage. Luckily, there were no injuries.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO