Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Related
post-register.com
Lockhart icon passes￼
Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
austin.com
The Hallmark Channel Is Coming To Austin With A Crochet Christmas
To celebrate the Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Channel is bringing something special to the streets of Austin. On Sunday, December 4, keep an eye out for festive Hallmark Channel cars decked out in custom crochet sweaters. Just five cities were chosen for this stunt and Austin is one of them!
KXAN
Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points Reopening December 1st, 2022
Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points is kicking off the holiday season with a grand reopening of its Austin location at 7710 N FM 620 Suite 750 in Four Points Centre on Thursday, Dec. 1st. Festivities will kick off with daily specials through Sunday, Dec. 4th. Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points will donate 15% of its grand reopening sales on Dec. 1-2 to Keep Austin Fed.
fox7austin.com
Thousands of Austin residents share meal together during H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing
AUSTIN, Texas - After a two-year hiatus, thousands of Austin residents shared a Thanksgiving meal together during the 33rd Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing. The last time H-E-B hosted the event was in 2019. So may were excited to be back together in person, with a sense of community, and eating a meal at the same table.
KVUE
Boomtown: The Austin skyline transformation over the years
The Downtown Austin skyline has grown a lot over the past few decades. But it was once a collection of dusty roads. This is how we got where we are today.
KXAN
It’s Back: Peppermint Parkway Is In Full Swing For The Holidays At Circuit Of The Americas
Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.
Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location
“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
toofab.com
James Van Der Beek Says His Family's Move To Austin Was 'Centering' and 'Grounding' For Six Kids
"I feel like for the kids, it's been… a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom" James Van Der Beek says his family's latest adventures in Austin, Texas have left a positive impact on his children. In an interview with PEOPLE, the...
REPORT: Did you know this tasty Texas restaurant started out as a food truck?
We all love a good food truck and sometimes they succeed so well that they branch out into the brick-and-mortar realm.
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
A strong storm will bring significant rain to parts of Central Texas Thanksgiving Day into Friday.
everythinglubbock.com
Austin-Round Rock area resident wins $2 million off Powerball ticket
MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B. The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B at 10710 Research Blvd. for the Nov. 12 drawing. The ticket matched all five of the white ball...
luxury-houses.net
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
kut.org
Here's where to get a free Thanksgiving meal or volunteer to help serve one
Every year, nonprofits in Austin come together to provide Thanksgiving meals for Central Texans who are struggling to make ends meet or living outdoors. The holiday also serves as an opportunity for people looking to help. Here's a rundown of where to get a meal over the holiday and where...
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters show how NOT to fry your Thanksgiving turkey
AUSTIN, Texas - With Thanksgiving just days away, the Austin Fire Department is reminding everyone how NOT to fry a turkey. Firefighters say there are 5 important turkey frying safety tips to keep in mind this Thanksgiving:. Too much oil in the fryer pot: An overfilled pot leads to spillover...
kneiradio.com
Toilet Explodes at Austin, Texas Dental Office
Have you ever seen a toilet explode? On November 15th, a front desk worker opened up Circle C Dental in Austin, Texas. Maggie Kieffer said she immediately noticed the office did not smell right. She and her colleagues determined the smell was coming from the staff bathroom at the back of the building, and upon investigation they saw the toilet had completely exploded. The Austin Fire Department investigated and couldn’t offer a solid explanation. Kieffer had another theory—she found a news story about a toilet that exploded in Oklahoma after a lightning bolt struck an apartment building, traveled through an exhaust vent and exploded the toilet. Though there’s no record of lightning the night before the exploded toilet was discovered in Austin, it is possible there was some not recorded by weather radar. The other theory: the vent fan in the ceiling somehow fell and caused the damage. Luckily, there were no injuries.
8 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a rollover crash that injured eight people. The crash happened in the 6400 block of 183 Toll on Wednesday evening around 5:19 p.m. According to ATCEMS, two children and three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dell Children’s emergency rooms see twice as many patients due to high RSV cases
Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Unsplash) In Austin, pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to surge in October. This was more than two months before cases typically reach their peak, according to Dr. Leah Harris, the interim president and chief physician at Dell Children’s Medical Center.
fox7austin.com
$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12. Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin. The winner has decided to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick...
Sculpture of Elon Musk's head on the body of a flying goat set to be unveiled at Texas Tesla factory
The sculpture is an offering by the founders of cryptocurrency Elon Goat Token.
Austin rent for one-bedroom apartments increased by 13.5% in one year, study says
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has found that although the housing market is starting to cool off in Austin, the cost of rent for one-bedroom apartments are still increasing. In Zumper's newly released National Rent Report, they found that the city of Austin is ranked No. 21 out of 100 cities nationwide with the most expensive rent for residents.
Comments / 0