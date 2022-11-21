ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Cheapest places to get a turkey and ham in time for Thanksgiving

By Joey Gill
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Thanksgiving is almost here, and if you’re one of those who waits until the last minute to get everything you need, we dug through the local sales papers to find the cheapest deals on turkeys and hams, so you don’t have to.

Turkey Deals

Now, let’s talk turkey. Turkey is the quintessential main course of any holiday table, and with so many stores out there you may be questioning where to find the best price without having to go to every store. Here’s our top 6 places to get a great deal before the big day.

  • Harvey’s Supermarket Grade A Frozen Turkey
    • $0.48/lb when you spend $30 or more
    • Deal good only through Tuesday, Nov. 22
  • Kroger Frozen Turkey
    • $0.49/lb with Plus card and Digital Coupon, $0.69/lb w/o Digital Coupon
    • Deal good until Thanksgiving Day, Thursday
  • Food Lion Frozen Turkey
    • $0.49/lb with MVP card
    • Deal good until Thanksgiving Day, Thursday
  • Publix Young Turkey
    • $0.49/lb
    • Deal good only through Tuesday, Nov. 22
  • Lidl Shady Brook Farms Frozen Whole Turkey
    • $0.49/lb
    • Deal good only through Wednesday, Nov. 23
  • Food Lion Butterball Frozen Turkey
    • $0.97/lb with MVP card
    • Deal good until Thanksgiving Day, Thursday
Ham Deals

If Turkey isn’t your thing, or you’re looking to have ham and turkey, here are the top 6 places with the best deals on hams.

  • Harvey’s Supermarket Smithfield Shank Portion Smoked Ham
    • $1.38/lb
    • Deal good only through Tuesday, Nov. 22
  • Food Lion Shank Portion Ham
    • $1.49/lb with MVP card
    • Deal good until Thanksgiving Day, Thursday
  • Food Lion Smithfield Shank Portion Ham
    • $1.69/lb with MVP card
    • Deal good until Thanksgiving Day, Thursday
  • Kroger Smithfield Shank Portion Ham
    • $1.99/lb with Plus card
    • Deal good until Thanksgiving Day, Thursday
  • Harvey’s Supermarket Smithfield Half Spiral Sliced Ham
    • $2.18/lb
    • Deal good only through Tuesday, Nov. 22
  • Food Lion Spiral Ham
    • $2.19/lb with MVP card
    • Deal good until Thanksgiving Day, Thursday
