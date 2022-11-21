Read full article on original website
Teachers union infuriates parents with 'astonishing' tweet: 'Trying to gaslight Americans'
Parents are outraged after the National Education Association (NEA), a national teachers union, tweeted teachers "know better than anyone" what students need in the classroom. President of Parents Defending Education Nicole Neily joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the "astonishing" claim after the top teachers union appeared to play clean-up after the polarizing post.
After Anger Over ‘Whitewashing,’ Virginia Board of Education Asks For Third Rewrite Of History Standards
The Virginia Board of Education delayed approving a new set of standards for social science education on Thursday, following public outcry criticizing the draft standards for “whitewashing” history and ignoring years of input from experts and educators. The commonwealth’s Department of Education released the new draft a week...
Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones
Cellphones — the ultimate distraction — keep children from learning, educators say. But in attempts to keep the phones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn’t always come from students. In some cases, it’s from parents. Bans on the devices were on the rise before the...
Math teachers in virtual classes tend to view girls and Black students as less capable
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United States. For our experiment, we had teachers evaluate student answers to various math problems. Those answers were accompanied by images of different students online. We asked them to tell us how correct the students’ answers were. We also asked them to tell us how capable they thought the...
Phys.org
New study on school pedagogy: Announcements of performance tests promote learning success
To this day, there is a debate about whether performance tests in schools ought to be announced. A new study conducted under the direction of Prof. em. Dr. Ludwig Haag (University of Bayreuth) and Prof. Dr. Thomas Götz (University of Vienna) has come to the conclusion that the practice of not announcing performance assessments increases students' anxiety, reduces their enjoyment of learning, and thus weakens their performance. In contrast, reliable announcement of performance assessments has positive emotional effects and can improve learning performance. The researchers published their study in the journal PLOS ONE.
Florida medical school implemented 'indoctrinating' CRT in academics: Report
The University of Florida College of Medicine has implemented critical race theory and other progressive initiatives in its admissions and academics, according to a new report from a conservative medical watchdog organization.
psychologytoday.com
Getting an IEP: Key Strategies to Advocate for Your Child
Federal special education law defines "educational performance" broadly to include social, behavioral, and emotional domains. Appropriate public school education must progress in academics and social/emotional functioning. Parents and professionals can advocate for services by providing clear examples of social and emotional impact in the classroom. Advocating for the right testing...
colbyecho.news
Mathematics education is flawed
As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
Schools Revise Curriculum, Still Under Fire for 'Whitewashing' History
After Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin was swept into office last year over fevered concerns around issues like critical race theory in Virginia's public schools, some residents of the commonwealth feared the worst. This week, some believed those fears were realized. After completion of proposed social studies guidelines with extensive public...
US News and World Report
Universal Pre-K Isn’t the Only Path to School Readiness
Many states, the federal government and policymakers are working toward a goal of “universal pre-K,” which would entail increased funding to support our youngest learners. A more inclusive goal, however, is universal school readiness. [. READ:. States With the Largest Drops in Reading, Math Test Scores ]. Universal...
Lawmakers launch push for grief education in schools
Union County senators' bill would require schools to educate students in eighth through 12th grades about grief symptoms and coping skills. The post Lawmakers launch push for grief education in schools appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
