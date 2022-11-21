Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
NBC San Diego
Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup
For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, in between the tears and cheers, there was some history mixed in. Before taking the field in what could be his fifth and final World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was brought to tears during the national anthem. He went on to make history during Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H play on Sunday, becoming the first male player to score in five separate World Cups.
NBC San Diego
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for November 24
Thanksgiving will be serving more than just turkey and stuffing this year. Qatar is set to bring the heat with Brazil’s Neymar and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo kicking off their highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup debuts. The action on Wednesday kept fans on their toes as Belgium edged...
Wales v Iran: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Rob Smyth for all the latest updates as Wales and Iran meet in the day’s early game
Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
NBC San Diego
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
NBC San Diego
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With PK Goal vs. Ghana
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked his name into the history books. The Portuguese captain scored in his fifth FIFA World Cup with a penalty kick against Ghana on Thursday. He...
NBC San Diego
Richarlison Brings Brazil to Life in the Second Half, Defeats Serbia 2-0
It’s safe to say, the canary yellow shirt is perhaps the most famous in the entire sports world. The boys in Brazil had a lot on their plate this Thanksgiving – and we don’t just mean turkey. After an exciting Group G brawl at Lusail Stadium, No....
NBC San Diego
Germany Players Cover Mouths in Silent Protest Over FIFA's Ban on ‘OneLove' Armbands
As Germany prepared for their Group E opening clash against Japan on Wednesday in the Khalifa International Stadium, the German players lined up on the pitch for their team photo. They used the moment as a powerful gesture of protest. The team all covered their mouths in response to FIFA's...
Is the England team’s ‘ITV curse’ real – and should fans be worried?
Tonight England face the United States in their second game at the 2022 World Cup and the game will be live on ITV, which should carry some caution for fans.Sure, since the Three Lions lifted the World Cup in 1966, there have been a handful of semi-finals (and who can forget Le Tournoi?) but in all seriousness, it’s been a series of heartaches for every generation of England fans since 1966.The anguish that England fans have felt for the last 50+ plus years has arguably been made worse, thanks to how readily available football is on television. Every single match...
NBC San Diego
Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
