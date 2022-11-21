Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyLouisville, KY
Related
247Sports
Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne discusses rough start to season after loss to Cincinnati
Louisville completed its brutal trip to the Maui Invitational, suffering its third double-digit loss of the event in an 81-62 defeat to Cincinnati on Wednesday. That loss didn't just secure last place for Louisville in the event, it left the Cardinals at 0-6 in coach Kenny Payne's first year in the program.
Know Your Opponent: No. 25 Louisville Cardinals
The Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5) will look to finish what's been a bumpy 2022 season on a strong note Saturday when it welcomes the arch-rival Louisville Cardinals to Kroger Field for its annual Governor's Cup showdown. Louisville comes to Lexington 7-4 on the year, having posted an even 4-4 record...
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
Card Chronicle
Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12
Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
wdrb.com
How to Watch | Louisville at Kentucky, TV time, point spread, storylines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Three years ago the Louisville football team went to Kentucky as a 3-point underdog and the Cards lost by 32. Last year the Cardinals hosted the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite. They lost by 31. The point spread is parked in a similar spot for...
Louisville, Kenny Payne questioned after horrid offensive showing against Texas Tech as Cardinals fall to 0-5
Louisville basketball struggled mightily on offense in the Maui Invitational against No. 21 Texas Tech, losing 70-38 to move to 0-5 under first-year head coach Kenny Payne. The Cardinals shot 11-of-49 (22.4%) from the field and had 18 turnovers. Their leading scorer was forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who had just seven points.
247Sports
Louisville Football: Bowl projections
The University of Louisville football team has one game left in the regular season and the Cardinals are bowl eligible. Louisville became bowl-eligible three weeks ago with a win over James Madison and added a nice win over NC State last weekend for a seventh win on the season. The Cardinals are looking for win No. 8 this weekend at Kentucky.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | At a loss for words: Louisville is historically bad in 70-38 loss to Texas Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Seriously, folks. What do you write about this?. That’s not just a lead. It’s a real question. I’m crowdsourcing. I haven’t seen anything like this. This isn’t just poor basketball, it’s supernaturally poor. And I almost feel guilty even talking about it.
College Basketball World Reacts To Louisville's Awful Performance Today
Louisville has entered early crisis mode following Tuesday's embarrassing loss in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The men's basketball team fell to 0-5 after a 70-38 loss to Texas Tech. Louisville had more turnovers (18) than field goals (11) and assists (five) combined while committing 23 fouls and allowing 45 rebounds.
247Sports
How to Watch: Louisville at Kentucky
The Governor's Cup series renews in the Bluegrass this weekend as Louisville (7-4) visits Kentucky (6-5) on Saturday. The game will kickoff at 3pm, with the SEC Network providing the television broadcast. The Cardinals, No. 25 in the latest College Football Playoff poll, are seeking to end a three-game skid...
Adams, Obanor, Jennings discuss 70-38 victory over Louisville in Maui Invitational
No. 21 Texas Tech bounced back on the second day of the Maui Invitational to crush Louisville, 70-38, on Tuesday. Red Raider head coach Mark Adams, starting forward Kevin Obanor and reserve forward Robert Jennings answered questions from the media following the game. Inside the Red Raiders was on hand...
fox56news.com
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are...
wslmradio.com
Cairo Jordan Killed in Louisville Before Being Left Near Pekin: Coleman
According to new information from an updated police affidavit, the 40-year-old Louisiana woman currently in custody and charged in the death of 5-Year-old Cairo Jordan, told police during an interview shortly after her arrest in San Fransisco, that Cairo Jordan was smothered by his mother in Louisville and then packed in trash bags, put in her own suitcase and driven to a wooded area near Pekin.
wdrb.com
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
'Our history on this continent spans thousands of years': Native American woman contributes to Frazier's new exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of the Frazier Museum’s new exhibit, 'Commonwealth: Divided We Fall,' one Native American was in town so their history could be properly documented. LaDonna Brown is a Chickasaw citizen and belongs to the Racoon Clan. “Our history on this continent spans thousands of...
Sazerac makes $600M bourbon investment, largest in Kentucky history
Sazerac has made the largest spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
harlanenterprise.net
Rally for justice in LaDuke case held
People from Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati, and Atlanta came to Nicholasville last weekend to join friends and family of Desman LaDuke, the 22-year-old Black man who was going through a mental health crisis and was shot and killed by NPD officer Joseph Horton. The Sunday, November 20 rally was the second...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that took place in March in the Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 26-year-old Deion Griffey was taken into custody by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Monday afternoon. The shooting...
Wave 3
‘Four Roses Old Fashioned Film Night’ being held at Louisville Palace Theater
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Roses Distillery is holding its first-ever ‘Four Roses Old Fashioned Film Night.’. It will be on Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release. Those who attend can watch a showing of ‘A Christmas Story’ at the Louisville Palace Theater...
247Sports
61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0