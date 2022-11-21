ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Know Your Opponent: No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

The Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5) will look to finish what's been a bumpy 2022 season on a strong note Saturday when it welcomes the arch-rival Louisville Cardinals to Kroger Field for its annual Governor's Cup showdown. Louisville comes to Lexington 7-4 on the year, having posted an even 4-4 record...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12

Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville Football: Bowl projections

The University of Louisville football team has one game left in the regular season and the Cardinals are bowl eligible. Louisville became bowl-eligible three weeks ago with a win over James Madison and added a nice win over NC State last weekend for a seventh win on the season. The Cardinals are looking for win No. 8 this weekend at Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

How to Watch: Louisville at Kentucky

The Governor's Cup series renews in the Bluegrass this weekend as Louisville (7-4) visits Kentucky (6-5) on Saturday. The game will kickoff at 3pm, with the SEC Network providing the television broadcast. The Cardinals, No. 25 in the latest College Football Playoff poll, are seeking to end a three-game skid...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'

Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Cairo Jordan Killed in Louisville Before Being Left Near Pekin: Coleman

According to new information from an updated police affidavit, the 40-year-old Louisiana woman currently in custody and charged in the death of 5-Year-old Cairo Jordan, told police during an interview shortly after her arrest in San Fransisco, that Cairo Jordan was smothered by his mother in Louisville and then packed in trash bags, put in her own suitcase and driven to a wooded area near Pekin.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Rally for justice in LaDuke case held

People from Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati, and Atlanta came to Nicholasville last weekend to join friends and family of Desman LaDuke, the 22-year-old Black man who was going through a mental health crisis and was shot and killed by NPD officer Joseph Horton. The Sunday, November 20 rally was the second...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

