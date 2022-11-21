Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Motorcyclist ejected off overcrossing in South Bay
A motorcyclist was severely hurt in a solo crash Thursday after being ejected from his vehicle off an overcrossing in the National City area, authorities said.
18 aboard boat rescued after lost at sea for five days, US Coast Guard says
A boat carrying 18 migrants was rescued 50 miles off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico Wednesday after an issue with the pleasure craft's motor stranded them out at sea without food and water for five days, a U.S. Coast Guard San Diego official told FOX 5.
NBC San Diego
These San Diego-Area Beaches Are Closed Following Advisory
An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
Abandoned panga found near Pacific Beach
Immigration authorities were called out to Pacific Beach Monday after lifeguards spotted an abandoned panga on shore.
ABC 10 News KGTV
Caught on camera: Ocean Beach man attacked by group of homeless people
A man is recovering from serious injuries after he was seen on camera being brutally attacked by a group of homeless men in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood last Friday night.
iheart.com
Navy Aircraft Involved in Mid-Air Collision
SAN DIEGO - Two helicopters collided over Brown Field Tuesday evening. The mid-air collision happened around 6:00 p.m. between a Navy Seahawk helicopter and a privately owned Firehawk used by San Diego Gas & Electric. Both helicopters were able to land safely and no injuries were reported. San Diego Fire-Rescue...
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
NBC San Diego
1 Dead, 2 Revived After Fentanyl Overdoses in Mission Beach
One person died and two people were revived from fentanyl overdoses at a home in Mission Beach, police said Tuesday. Three people overdose from fentanyl at the home near Belmont Park and along the boardwalk, San Diego police said. Officers arrived just after 2:30 a.m. and gave each of the individuals Narcan, according to San Diego police.
Suspected pier jumper rescued in Oceanside
One person was rescued after allegedly jumping off of the Oceanside Pier on Tuesday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a press release.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured
A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
Man falls from El Cajon roof after setting himself on fire and hitting himself in head with hammer
EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was taken to an area hospital Thursday night after falling from a roof with self-inflected wounds from a hammer, screwdriver, and fire, according to El Cajon police. El Cajon police officers, Heartland, San Miguel, and Santee Fire Department were dispatched to the 600...
Fire risk puts firefighters on standby
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small speaks to firefighters about how they're preparing for potential wildfires as Santa Ana winds batter San Diego county.
San Diego man alleges American Airlines barred him over seat issue
"Surprised at having a stranger make physical contact with him, plaintiff moved the flight attendant's arm away and told her that he would adjust his seat himself, which he immediately did."
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition
We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
2 helicopters collide in midair near local airport
Two helicopters collided in midair Tuesday near Brown Field Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
eastcountymagazine.org
draining Loveland Reservoir
Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
Oceanside Harbor sea lions a ‘nuisance’ and a ‘delight’
The sea lions seen basking in the sun in Oceanside Harbor have been there as long as most people can remember.
NBC San Diego
Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Near Brown Field in Otay Mesa
Two helicopters, a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk and a private UH-60A Firehawk used by SDG&E for firefighting efforts, collided with each other in mid-air near San Diego's Brown Field Tuesday evening. First responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and Cal Fire San Diego responded to reports of an aircraft...
Advisory Issued for Water Outlets in Del Mar, OB and Torrey Pines Beach
An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
Comments / 0