San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Navy Aircraft Involved in Mid-Air Collision

SAN DIEGO - Two helicopters collided over Brown Field Tuesday evening. The mid-air collision happened around 6:00 p.m. between a Navy Seahawk helicopter and a privately owned Firehawk used by San Diego Gas & Electric. Both helicopters were able to land safely and no injuries were reported. San Diego Fire-Rescue...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Dead, 2 Revived After Fentanyl Overdoses in Mission Beach

One person died and two people were revived from fentanyl overdoses at a home in Mission Beach, police said Tuesday. Three people overdose from fentanyl at the home near Belmont Park and along the boardwalk, San Diego police said. Officers arrived just after 2:30 a.m. and gave each of the individuals Narcan, according to San Diego police.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97X

San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured

A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition

We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

draining Loveland Reservoir

Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Near Brown Field in Otay Mesa

Two helicopters, a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk and a private UH-60A Firehawk used by SDG&E for firefighting efforts, collided with each other in mid-air near San Diego's Brown Field Tuesday evening. First responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and Cal Fire San Diego responded to reports of an aircraft...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Advisory Issued for Water Outlets in Del Mar, OB and Torrey Pines Beach

An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
DEL MAR, CA

