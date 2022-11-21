Read full article on original website
Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club purchases 2024 raffle sled
ROSE CITY – Dave and Connor Lytle found and purchased a 2004 Polaris Pro x 120 youth sled for the 2024 raffle. They also donated $100 toward it. A BIG THANKS to them. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online.
Women on the Wing pheasant hunt
This event, sponsored by the Macomb County Chapter of Pheasants Forever and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, includes an educational presentation, lunch, sporting clays, birds, guided instruction provided by women (and their dogs) with pheasant hunting experience and tons of fun. Cost is $75 per person. Call or text...
New members welcome to join ‘Writing in the Pines’ December 1 meeting
REGION – “Writing in the Pines” meets monthly to share, learn, and encourage one another in individual writing pursuits. The group meets monthly at locations around Crawford, Montmorency and Otsego counties. Participants are invited to share writings they are working on, including poetry, short stories, fiction/nonfiction, song lyrics and more, and can give and receive valuable feedback in a welcoming setting.
Police seek missing Charlevoix man
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Northern Michigan town to be featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI – There’s a Northern Michigan town that evokes “the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies” and it’s going to be featured on the Christmas Cam. Harbor Springs’ “showstopping” holiday displays will be available for everyone to view...
Gladwin County Road Commission Finishes Bridge Repairs After Historic Flooding
Gladwin County reached a major milestone as they rebuild from the catastrophic flooding that happened two and half years ago. The flooding washed out about 50 roads and bridges throughout the county. The largest road crossing on Bench Road near West Branch is will now be a bridge, completed next...
Traverse City’s Tree Lighting Postponement Could Hurt Businesses
The annual tree lighting ceremony in downtown Traverse City was supposed to take place over the weekend, but was postponed due to bad weather. The new date is a weekday, Tuesday Nov. 29, making it difficult for some to attend. “We had probably close to 100 gallons of hot chocolate....
Arkansas Couple Arrested in Manistee for Stealing Hundreds of Items
An Arkansas couple were arrested in Manistee for stealing hundreds of items across Northern Michigan. Troopers say the couple came to Michigan on Nov. 5 in a stolen car. Soon after, storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington started reporting items being stolen. Troopers and detectives...
Larry Vliet, 55, of Hale
Larry Ronald Vliet passed away in Hale, MI on November 20, 2022. He was born in Saginaw, MI on May 23, 1967, to Larry and Barbara (Tvardos) Vliet. Larry moved to St. Cloud, Florida in 1976 and then moved to the Hale area in 2016. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to the casino. Every week you would find him calling bingo at the Hale VFW.
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Southbound U.S. 131 closed for 20-vehicle pileup
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI - Southbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Nov 18, after a pileup of at least 20 vehicles near the D Avenue exit, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Several injuries have been reported. The southbound lanes are closed from D Avenue to the Ravine Road overpass, sheriff’s...
Police seeking help finding missing East Jordan man
CHARLEVOIX, CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post needs help finding a missing 51-year-old man from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler has been missing since Nov. 4. He was walking away from his residence on Scofield Road near East Jordan. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?
Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
No One Hurt After Bullet Strike Standish-Sterling School Bus
A Standish-Sterling school bus was struck by an apparent stray bullet while dropping off students last Friday. Police say the bullet may have come from a hunter in the woods unaware a road was nearby. The incident happened near the end of the bus route on Stewart Road near Grove Road, which is about three miles north of Standish. Two students were on the bus at the time. The driver told police he heard a noise as he was turning the bus around, but didn’t know what happened until he returned to the bus garage and saw the bullet hole at the rear of the bus. No one was injured.
60-Year-Old Woman Dies in Franklin Township House Fire
The Harrison Community Fire Department says one elderly woman died in a house fire in Franklin Township on Sunday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Harrison Community Fire Department was sent to a house fire on North Bailey Lake Avenue. Officials say that when the firefighters arrived, the two-story house was fully engulfed in flames and they found a 60-year-old Harrison woman inside.
Maggie Leanguenat, 97, of Lewiston
Margaret “Maggie” Jeanguenat, age 97, a loving mother of 6, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born to Jose and Beulah (Young) Gutierrez on June 11, 1925, in Detroit, Michigan. After graduating from Eastern High School in 1942, she met her husband, Bernard, and they...
House Fire in Petoskey Described as Total Loss
UPDATE 11/15/22 5:30 p.m. Around 3 a.m. neighbors on Rose Street woke up to popping sounds from across the street. “I heard several explosions, and they jumped up and I saw the police cars. I saw the firemen had just arrived,” a neighbor describes. The Petoskey Department of Public...
Tom Osstyn, 65, of Hale
Tom Alan Osstyn born February 19, 1957 died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 20, 2022. At the age of 65. Tom is survived by his adoring wife of 38 years, Laura Marie Osstyn,. His children: Wendy Gregor (Brian), Curtis Osstyn, Angela Barclay (Jordan) Grandchildren: Makayla,...
Marie Hassett, 85, of Beaverton
Marie Hassett, 85, went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2022. Marie was an avid reader, she enjoyed crocheting and bowling. She is survived by her children: Debbie (Dave) Northrup, Brent (Jill) Mickler, Tim (Mary) Mickler, Paul Hassett and Randy (Sylvia) Hassett, 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, one sister: Mary Starr; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jack Hassett; a grand daughter; great-granddaughter; and her brother and sister.
