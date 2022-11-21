A Standish-Sterling school bus was struck by an apparent stray bullet while dropping off students last Friday. Police say the bullet may have come from a hunter in the woods unaware a road was nearby. The incident happened near the end of the bus route on Stewart Road near Grove Road, which is about three miles north of Standish. Two students were on the bus at the time. The driver told police he heard a noise as he was turning the bus around, but didn’t know what happened until he returned to the bus garage and saw the bullet hole at the rear of the bus. No one was injured.

STANDISH, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO