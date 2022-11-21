Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped the Supreme Court after it rejected his emergency appeal seeking to shield his tax returns from House Democrats.
WOWK
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is making a last-ditch effort to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states filed what’s known as a motion to intervene...
WOWK
Teachers, lecturers join postal workers in UK strike action
LONDON (AP) — Most schools in Scotland were closed Thursday as thousands of teachers walked off the job, joining scores of postal workers and university lecturers across the U.K. in industrial action to demand better pay and working conditions to cope with the country’s cost-of-living crisis. The teachers’...
Tesla's Recall Woes Multiply As 80,561 Imported And MIC Electric Vehicles Now Impacted In China
Tesla Inc. TSLA has filed for a voluntary recall of 80,561 cars in China, according to a notice filed with China State Administration for Market Regulation. This comes at a time when the company is struggling in the country amid slowing demand. What Happened: Vehicles covered under the recall include...
Witness says Walmart shooter seemed to choose targets. 'He was picking people out'
An employee who survived the Virginia Walmart mass shooting says of the manager who opened fire that 'the way he was acting — he was going hunting.'
WOWK
Brazil election agency rejects Bolsonaro push to void votes
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The head of Brazil’s electoral authority on Wednesday rejected the request from President Jair Bolsonaro and his political party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines, which would have overturned the Oct. 30 election. Alexandre de Moraes had issued a prior...
How did trendy boba tea become a symbol for liberal, upper-class Asians? | Mary Chao
The Twitter post spread like wildfire in the Asian American community. A controversial op-ed in The New York Times written by Columbia University sociology professor Jennifer Lee this month rattled nerves. Based on a small sampling of research, Lee claimed that Asian Americans who earned their admission to Harvard University may have benefited...
WOWK
Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work
NEW YORK (AP) — The mass shooting Wednesday at a Walmart in Virginia was only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee. But while many companies provide active shooter training, experts say there is much less focus on how to prevent workplace violence, particularly how to identify and address worrisome behavior among employees.
WOWK
Twitter, others slip on removing hate speech, EU review says
LONDON (AP) — Twitter took longer to review hateful content and removed less of it in 2022 compared with the previous year, according to European Union data released Thursday. The EU figures were published as part of an annual evaluation of online platforms’ compliance with the 27-nation bloc’s code...
WOWK
Q&A: Padma Lakshmi donates to provide equal opportunities
Padma Lakshmi’s career has been filled with highlights, from creating the Hulu series “Taste the Nation” to hosting “Top Chef” to writing a best-selling memoir and numerous cookbooks. But one of her life’s “seminal moments,” she says, was decidedly lower-profile. When Lakshmi...
Black Friday 2022: Best deals on TVs, air fryers, Dyson hair dryer, Xbox series S consoles and more
Black Friday is finally here! There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost every brand is taking part, too – think Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices considerably on big-ticket items. We’ve already found some very impressive discounts across the board,...
Comments / 0