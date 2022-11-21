ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

WDSU

Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced

BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
brproud.com

Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Work begins on old Travelodge Motel. It'll be unlike any other place in Lafayette

The old motel concept is becoming cool again. It’s an idea that was born in the middle of the 20th century, when driving was popular as more American cities became connected by newly built highways. The motel, or motor lodge, allowed motorists to park right out in front of their rooms without having to exit out of the front door of the hotel.
LAFAYETTE, LA
cohaitungchi.com

Top 5 Places to Visit for a Fun Night Out in Lafayette

Lafayette has a thriving nightlife scene with loads of native gems providing reside music, drinks, and good firm. Right here’s an inventory of Lafayette venues that will help you calm down and unwind within the night. Blue Moon Saloon & Guesthouse. Downtown Lafayette’s Blue Moon Saloon & Guesthouse is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

Dr. Rachael Tate to serve as chief medical officer at OGHS

Dr. Rachael Tate, OB/GYN, has been selected by Kenneth Cochran, RN, DSc, FACHE, president & CEO of Opelousas General Health System chief medical officer effective Dec. 12. Tate will be responsible for optimizing clinical operations using performance excellence tools. She will serve as the liaison between administration and medical staff and will be responsible for recruiting and training…
OPELOUSAS, LA
gueydantoday.com

Someone stole handicap swing from Godchaux Park in Abbevile

The Abbeville Police Department is looking for help to try and find the missing blue handicap swing that was recently stolen from Godchaux Pak in Abbeville. City officials were recently informed that the blue swing, called a Jennswing Molded Swing Seat, was missing. A person visiting the park saw the...
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

ASAP to terminate approximately 100 employees in January

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ASAP has notified the state of Louisiana that the company plans on laying off approximately 100 employees in Lafayette at the start of 2023. This is the second time the company has announced mass lay-offs; the first was in April of 2020 when they announced 2,300 people would lose their jobs statewide.
LAFAYETTE, LA

