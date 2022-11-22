ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Baddiel explores antisemitism in Channel 4 documentary Jews Don’t Count

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

David Baddiel embarks on a journey to explore antisemitism in his new Channel 4 documentary, Jews Don’t Count .

The comedian sets out to shine the light on what he calls a ”political blindspot,” examining “antisemitism and the progressive left.”

His trailer for the film starts off with the question - “What do you think of when you hear the word, Jew?

Sitting down with big names such as Stephen Fry, Miriam Margolyes, and Neil Gaiman, he digs into the big questions surrounding the challenges facing the community.

It airs at 9pm on Monday, 21 November.

‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘enlightening’: Viewers, stars and critics on David Baddiel’s documentary Jews Don’t Count

David Baddiel brought out an agenda-shifting new documentary called Jews Don’t Count on Monday night (21 November), and it’s kept people talking ever since.In the show, which aired on Channel 4, the author and comedian argues that antisemitism isn’t considered to be as unacceptable as other forms of discrimination, even among those who are vocal in their support of other minority groups.Stars including David Schwimmer, Stephen Fry, Sarah Silverman and Miriam Margolyes talk to Baddiel on camera about their experiences of antisemitism in the documentary, which is a follow-up to Baddiel’s 2021 book of the same title.Many have been...
