David Baddiel explores antisemitism in Channel 4 documentary Jews Don’t Count

David Baddiel embarks on a journey to explore antisemitism in his new Channel 4 documentary, Jews Don’t Count .

The comedian sets out to shine the light on what he calls a ”political blindspot,” examining “antisemitism and the progressive left.”

His trailer for the film starts off with the question - “What do you think of when you hear the word, Jew?

Sitting down with big names such as Stephen Fry, Miriam Margolyes, and Neil Gaiman, he digs into the big questions surrounding the challenges facing the community.

It airs at 9pm on Monday, 21 November.

