Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour winner SLAMS "totally disrespectful" LPGA players after CME controversy
Former PGA Tour winner and golf analyst Mark Lye has slammed the LPGA Tour players for being "totally disrespectful" for "not attending the special dinner" at the CME Group Tour Championship last week. Lye, who won the 1983 Bank of Boston Classic on the PGA Tour, took to Twitter to...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Justin Thomas warns Max Homa to stay away from Bones
It looks like the PGA Tour's 2023 PIP race is already on as Justin Thomas has jokingly warned new dad Max Homa to keep his hands off his legendary caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay. Homa recently took part in a PGA Tour video with Phil Mickelson's former looper, promoting the tour's official cloud cover.
Golf Channel
Aerial shows Augusta National's 13th hole has a new back tee
Back in April, Masters chairman Fred Ridley said there was “no timetable” for Augusta National Golf Club to potentially lengthen Azalea, its famed par-5 13th hole. “That’s something that certainly we have considered and will continue to consider,” Ridley said, before later adding, “At some point in time, it’s something that we likely will do. We just don’t have anything to say about it right now.”
golfmagic.com
"Jordan's going to hit one in the water" Golf fans react to Augusta's new hole
Golf fans on social media were already speculating about the fate of Jordan Spieth at the 2023 Masters after drone footage revealed Augusta National has finally completed work extending the iconic par-5 13th. For so many years Azalea was the hole that players pinpointed as their chance to move up...
Tom Watson's wife announces termination of three-month marriage
Eight-time major champion golfer Tom Watson and his wife LeslieAnne Wade announced their three-month marriage will be terminated after an "unexpected illness."
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth headline 23 winners from $100 million Player Impact Program bonus pool
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline the winners from the PGA Tour’s revised Player Impact Program, according to documents reviewed by Golf Digest. The PIP bonus pool was instituted in 2021 to reward players who boosted engagement and publicity for the tour. Ostensibly a response to some of the lucrative deals rumored to be coming from the then-Premier Golf League, the inaugural program somewhat backfired; five of the 10 winners in 2021—Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson—ultimately left the tour for LIV Golf.
Golf World Reacts To The Augusta National Change
Augusta National, arguably the most famous golf course in the world and the home of The Masters, has made a change to one of its most notable holes. The iconic par five No. 13 hole has been extended, according to the latest photos. "It is Finished… 💚⛳️ Augusta National has...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news today as the former European Tour circuit has announced a new 10-year agreement with Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. This will see the venue remain as host venue of the season ending DP World Tour Championship until...
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Pros and problems of the PIP; what's on the Thanksgiving menu?
In this edition of the Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner take a detailed look into the 2022 PIP results and point out the pros and the problems. They also weigh in on the lengthening of the par-5 13th at Augusta National...
LPGA player Caroline Masson and Jason McDede, who caddies for Nelly Korda, announce they’re expecting first child this spring
NAPLES, Fla. — Caroline Masson wrapped up her 10th season on the LPGA with two big life moments on the horizon. She and fiancé Jason McDede are set to get married this week in Melbourne, Florida, followed by a honeymoon cruise with all the family to the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. McDede, Nelly Korda’s longtime caddie, first asked Masson on a date at the 2013 Women’s British Open at St. Andrews. They met up on the iconic 18th hole at the Old Course and then went to dinner.
Golf Channel
Five things to be thankful for this year as a golf fan: From Tiger to Lydia
Golf has never had a year like 2022. But through the bad and the ugly, there's plenty to celebrate as we gather 'round the table this time of year and reflect. Here are five things to be thankful for this year as a golf fan. Be thankful golf has a...
Golf.com
5 simple keys to help you hit longer (and straighter) drives
Everybody wants to hit the ball farther and straighter, but it’s not always easy. Here are five tips to help you add distance and reduce your dispersion. I see two common mistakes when driving: standing an incorrect distance from the ball and having the wrong stance width. Here’s how to fix both.
Golf Channel
Full Player Impact Program results: Who finished behind Tiger Woods?
Rory McIlroy already had spilled the beans that Tiger Woods had again won the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program. Now, we know the full top 20, plus three additional players, who took home their respective portions of the $106 million pot. Behind Woods and McIlroy, who finished second, Jordan...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Augusta National lengthens iconic No. 13 hole with big change ahead for golfers at 2023 Masters
One of the loneliest spots on the course at Augusta National is about to get even lonelier as a big change is coming to the 2023 Masters. The governing bodies in golf have not yet decided to roll the ball back or change equipment regulations, so Augusta National took matters into its own hands with its course and lengthened the iconic 13th hole.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Jets QB Mike White’s Wife, Mallory White
All eyes are on Mike White as the New York Jets name him the team’s Week 12 starter in November 2022. The new dad re-signed with the franchise this year, and fans are not only anticipating his game this season, but they’re also intrigued by his family. Mallory White is recognizable as the “hot cheerleader” from the quarterback’s Instagram. Officially, she’s better known as Mike White’s wife. Mallory White has drawn attention from fans ever since the footballer was selected in the 2018 draft. We look into her background and their relationship in this Mallory White wiki.
Golf.com
This slice-fix drill instantly gives you the feel of turning over the ball
The dreaded slice haunts most weekend golfers and the majority of the golfing public, but how do you get rid of it? One GOLF Top 100 Teacher has a quick drill you can use on the range to train your muscles to make the swing you want and finally close that open face.
Comments / 0