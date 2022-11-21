It is a remarkable and somewhat concerning fact that some forecasts project that the manufacturing sector could have a shortage of 2.1 million skilled jobs by 2030. One of the ways that manufacturers can adapt to the looming labor shortage is by becoming more efficient, and one of the best ways to make that happen is by continuing to be smarter and more strategic about integrating technology into manufacturing environments. That process is already well underway with the implementation of Industry 4.0, a collection of emerging technologies that includes cyber-physical systems, the Internet of Things (IOT), cloud computing and cognitive computing/artificial intelligence (AI).

3 HOURS AGO