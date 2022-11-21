Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Consumers Less Tolerant for Delivery Delays, Inaccurate Order Fulfillment: Study
Consumers report that delivery delays and inaccurate orders have increased of late and indicate they will abandon retailers that fail to meet their expectations for shipping and returns management, according to a Voxware survey. In fact, 56% of survey respondents report they will be buying fewer gifts due to inflation and economic concerns.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Big Industry 5.0
It is a remarkable and somewhat concerning fact that some forecasts project that the manufacturing sector could have a shortage of 2.1 million skilled jobs by 2030. One of the ways that manufacturers can adapt to the looming labor shortage is by becoming more efficient, and one of the best ways to make that happen is by continuing to be smarter and more strategic about integrating technology into manufacturing environments. That process is already well underway with the implementation of Industry 4.0, a collection of emerging technologies that includes cyber-physical systems, the Internet of Things (IOT), cloud computing and cognitive computing/artificial intelligence (AI).
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Integrating Mobile Robots From Different Vendors
Demand for e-commerce in the United States is soaring, and the labor shortage is not going away. One way that logistics companies can mitigate these problems is with better mobile robot automation. Many warehouses are now starting to think about full workflow automation. Achieving this requires integration of a combination...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Building Your Organization’s Sustainability Mindset
As executives race against the clock to meet and exceed their company’s environmental, sustainable, governance (ESG) goals, they must bring procurement - once a considered back-office function - to the forefront. Most of an organization’s environmental, social and governance risk resides within the suppliers a procurement team manages. To minimize risk and achieve ESG goals, the C-Suite must understand why procurement functions are pivotal to enabling sustainability efforts.
