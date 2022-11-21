ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

pv-magazine-usa.com

50 states of solar incentives: Mississippi

The pv magazine USA tour of solar incentives last stop was Alabama, and now moves to Mississippi. Mississippi, the Magnolia State, is the 32nd largest and 35th most populous state in the United States and ranks 37th in solar installations. The state is home to the 1.4 GW Grand Gulf Nuclear Power, the largest single-reactor nuclear power plant by generating capacity in the nation, which, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, generated about 17% of the state’s electricity in 2021. The Pascagoula oil refinery, located on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, is the nation’s 10th-largest refinery. Natural Gas is also big in Mississippi, which has about one-fourth of total U.S. underground salt cavern natural gas storage capacity. Natural gas is the primary fuel used at nine out of the 10 largest power plants in the state, supplying about 72% of Mississippi’s electricity generation 2021.
Chalkbeat

Michigan wants $10K fee for data on districts’ COVID aid spending plans

Michigan’s education system got $6.2 billion in federal COVID relief funding to help school districts mitigate the pandemic’s impact on students.Now state officials want to charge journalists $10,620 for access to public records that contain detailed, updated information about how districts across the state plan to spend that money.Chalkbeat requested the data from the Michigan Department of Education in May under the state’s Freedom of Information Act, as part of a...
Michigan Advance

MPSC approves much smaller rate increase for DTE after activists pushed back

The Michigan Public Service Commission authorized last week DTE Electric Co. to implement a $30.6 million rate increase effective Friday — but that’s significantly less than the company’s original request.  In January, DTE Electric filed an application seeking a $388 million rate increase, but opponents in Southeast Michigan fought back against a hefty price increase […] The post MPSC approves much smaller rate increase for DTE after activists pushed back appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams

Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
wbrn.com

Rates for DTE customers are going up

Utility bills will be going up for more than two million DTE Energy customers. The Michigan Public Service Commission Friday giving DTE authorization to implement a $30.5-million-dollar rate increase to help pay for investments in the distribution and generation systems. DTE was asking for a $388-million-dollar increase. Most customers will...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ecogy begins New York 34 MW community solar development plan

Ecogy Energy, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based solar development company, announced the start of development of a set community solar projects in Westchester County, N.Y. The company was selected in a 2021 request for proposal (RFP) calling for for up to 34 MW of solar projects across more than 100 sites. The RFP was issued by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Westchester County under the Community Distributed Generation (CDG) partnership program. Ecogy was selected as part of the RFP to develop rooftop solar projects, while other selectees will develop solar installations on brownfield and landfill sites.
UPMATTERS

DNR awarded $5 million to restore Michigan rivers and streams

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is the recipient of a $5 million grant to restore waterways in 14 counties across the state. The DNR is receiving the grant through the America the Beautiful Challenge, a $1 billion program through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
Detroit News

Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?

A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
interlochenpublicradio.org

Upper Peninsula hunters want more control over natural resource policy

For the past century, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission has helped the state set hunting and fishing limits. The seven-member board meets once a month, at different locations throughout Michigan. At each of those meetings, the commission gathers public input and uses it – along with the best available science...
