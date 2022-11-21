Read full article on original website
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com
50 states of solar incentives: Mississippi
The pv magazine USA tour of solar incentives last stop was Alabama, and now moves to Mississippi. Mississippi, the Magnolia State, is the 32nd largest and 35th most populous state in the United States and ranks 37th in solar installations. The state is home to the 1.4 GW Grand Gulf Nuclear Power, the largest single-reactor nuclear power plant by generating capacity in the nation, which, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, generated about 17% of the state’s electricity in 2021. The Pascagoula oil refinery, located on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, is the nation’s 10th-largest refinery. Natural Gas is also big in Mississippi, which has about one-fourth of total U.S. underground salt cavern natural gas storage capacity. Natural gas is the primary fuel used at nine out of the 10 largest power plants in the state, supplying about 72% of Mississippi’s electricity generation 2021.
Michigan wants $10K fee for data on districts’ COVID aid spending plans
Michigan’s education system got $6.2 billion in federal COVID relief funding to help school districts mitigate the pandemic’s impact on students.Now state officials want to charge journalists $10,620 for access to public records that contain detailed, updated information about how districts across the state plan to spend that money.Chalkbeat requested the data from the Michigan Department of Education in May under the state’s Freedom of Information Act, as part of a...
Conservation officers may be granted authority to address mental health emergencies under bill
Michigan lawmakers are working on what they call a “common sense” solution to an issue which has left the hands of conservation officers tied for years. Senate Bill 1172 would give conservation officers the same authority as state police to take a person in need of a mental health evaluation into protective custody.
MPSC approves much smaller rate increase for DTE after activists pushed back
The Michigan Public Service Commission authorized last week DTE Electric Co. to implement a $30.6 million rate increase effective Friday — but that’s significantly less than the company’s original request. In January, DTE Electric filed an application seeking a $388 million rate increase, but opponents in Southeast Michigan fought back against a hefty price increase […] The post MPSC approves much smaller rate increase for DTE after activists pushed back appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams
Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
michiganradio.org
Restaurant industry poll predicts rising prices and closures if 'Adopt and Amend' ruling stands unchanged
An industry poll finds roughly one in six Michigan bars and restaurants may have to close if a court ruling increasing Michigan’s minimum wage takes effect. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association says 91% of its members say they’ll have to increase prices if the minimum wage hike takes effect in February.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Oklahoma utility petitions state to purchase power from 1 GW solar and wind portfolio
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), a subsidiary of investor-owned utility American Electric Power (AEP), petitioned the state’s corporate commission for approval to purchase power from a 995.5 MW solar and wind project portfolio. PSO named the portfolio the “Fuel-Free Power Plan,” a large set of projects that...
wbrn.com
Rates for DTE customers are going up
Utility bills will be going up for more than two million DTE Energy customers. The Michigan Public Service Commission Friday giving DTE authorization to implement a $30.5-million-dollar rate increase to help pay for investments in the distribution and generation systems. DTE was asking for a $388-million-dollar increase. Most customers will...
mibiz.com
State energy regulator says Palisades denial ‘obviously disappointing,’ but other clean energy routes exist
COVERT TWP. — While the recent denial of funding to reopen the Palisades nuclear power plant handicaps Michigan’s short-term emission-reduction goals, the state’s top energy regulator says new federal laws will create additional clean energy opportunities. Palisades owner Holtec International announced late last week that it was...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ecogy begins New York 34 MW community solar development plan
Ecogy Energy, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based solar development company, announced the start of development of a set community solar projects in Westchester County, N.Y. The company was selected in a 2021 request for proposal (RFP) calling for for up to 34 MW of solar projects across more than 100 sites. The RFP was issued by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Westchester County under the Community Distributed Generation (CDG) partnership program. Ecogy was selected as part of the RFP to develop rooftop solar projects, while other selectees will develop solar installations on brownfield and landfill sites.
Nuclear plant along Lake Michigan will not reopen after federal application denied
COVERT TOWNSHIP, MI – A last-ditch effort to restart the Palisades Nuclear Plant has failed. The proposal to restart the nuclear power plant along Lake Michigan was contingent on approval from the federal government, which was denied last week. The plant on the shores of Lake Michigan shut down...
UPMATTERS
DNR awarded $5 million to restore Michigan rivers and streams
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is the recipient of a $5 million grant to restore waterways in 14 counties across the state. The DNR is receiving the grant through the America the Beautiful Challenge, a $1 billion program through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
Program aims to help Michigan military vets with free pot
The Veteran Compassion Care program plans to use the cannabis surplus to help vets treat PTSD
117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.
bridgemi.com
Why Line 5 will likely remain open despite Democratic control of Lansing
Line 5 has long been a partisan issue, with Democrats mostly opposing the pipeline while Republicans support it. New Democratic leaders in Lansing say they have few plans and little power to force a shutdown. Instead, courts and diplomats will decide Line 5’s fate. The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline...
Detroit News
Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?
A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
dbusiness.com
Survey: Michigan Restaurants Will Increase Prices if ‘Adopt and Amend’ Kicks In
More than 90 percent of restaurants in Michigan will increase prices and 16 percent may close if the “Adopt and Amend” ruling raising the minimum wage goes into effect as expected in February, according to the results of a new survey released by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA).
Marijuana businesses to offer free cannabis to Michigan military veterans
Since Anton Harb Jr. returned from Middle East battlegrounds where he fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005, he’s fought a different sort of battle: post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It’s not a war he fights alone. Up to 20% of veterans who served in that military conflict have...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Upper Peninsula hunters want more control over natural resource policy
For the past century, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission has helped the state set hunting and fishing limits. The seven-member board meets once a month, at different locations throughout Michigan. At each of those meetings, the commission gathers public input and uses it – along with the best available science...
Amid protests, Wayne County canvassers follow statewide trend and certify midterm results
Amid calls to certify the election that at times echoed loudly in the room where the Wayne County Board of Canvassers met Tuesday, the elections panel in Michigan's largest county unanimously signed off on the results of the recent midterm election. The board's meeting — held on the final day under Michigan...
Comments / 0