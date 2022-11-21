Read full article on original website
Hawaiian Electric selects seven solar and storage projects for LMI program
Hawaiian Electric (HECO) has selected seven distributed generation solar projects on the islands of Hawaii Island, Oahu and Maui that will offer clean energy procurement to low-and -moderate income (LMI) households. HECO is offering the solar procurement as part of a new community-based renewable energy or CBRE program to help...
Ecogy begins New York 34 MW community solar development plan
Ecogy Energy, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based solar development company, announced the start of development of a set community solar projects in Westchester County, N.Y. The company was selected in a 2021 request for proposal (RFP) calling for for up to 34 MW of solar projects across more than 100 sites. The RFP was issued by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Westchester County under the Community Distributed Generation (CDG) partnership program. Ecogy was selected as part of the RFP to develop rooftop solar projects, while other selectees will develop solar installations on brownfield and landfill sites.
50 states of solar incentives: Mississippi
The pv magazine USA tour of solar incentives last stop was Alabama, and now moves to Mississippi. Mississippi, the Magnolia State, is the 32nd largest and 35th most populous state in the United States and ranks 37th in solar installations. The state is home to the 1.4 GW Grand Gulf Nuclear Power, the largest single-reactor nuclear power plant by generating capacity in the nation, which, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, generated about 17% of the state’s electricity in 2021. The Pascagoula oil refinery, located on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, is the nation’s 10th-largest refinery. Natural Gas is also big in Mississippi, which has about one-fourth of total U.S. underground salt cavern natural gas storage capacity. Natural gas is the primary fuel used at nine out of the 10 largest power plants in the state, supplying about 72% of Mississippi’s electricity generation 2021.
Qcells, European consortium launch production line for tandem silicon-perovskite solar cells
Qcells and a group of European research institutes led by HZB have started a project with the aim of producing high-efficiency tandem solar cells and modules. The so-called Pepperoni project will establish a pilot manufacturing line in Thalheim, Qcell’s headquarters in Germany. The name stems from the broader project titled ‘Pilot line for European Production of PEROvskite-Silicon taNdem modules on Industrial scale’ or PEPPERONI.
Berkeley Lab report on U.S. residential solar adoption shows shifting income and demographic trends
The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory released the latest edition of its Residential Solar-Adopter Income and Demographic Trends report. The report is based on data from 2.8 million residential households across the country that have installed solar, covering about 86% of all U.S. residential PV systems. This update contains new data on systems installed through 2021, comparisons of income trends for rural vs. urban adopters, and trends among disadvantaged communities, based on the Department of Energy definition.
Solar for extreme Arctic conditions
Researchers from the US Department of Energy’s Sandia National Laboratories are assessing solar generation in extreme environments north of the Arctic Circle. The team recently installed a 4.3 kW PV system on top of a storage container at Oliktok Point, Alaska. The system uses bifacial solar modules from an undisclosed manufacturer.
